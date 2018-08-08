This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He hasn't violated our rules': Twitter chief defends not suspending Infowars' Alex Jones

Apple, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube have all banned Alex Jones, who runs the website Infowars.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,614 Views 40 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4169115
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas
Image: Tamir Kalifa via PA Images
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas
Image: Tamir Kalifa via PA Images

TWITTER CHIEF JACK Dorsey has defended his company’s decision to allow far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to use the platform to spread his message, saying he hasn’t broken user rules.

Apple, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube have all banned Jones, who runs the website Infowars.

“We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories,” Dorsey said in a tweet.

“We know that’s hard for many, but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does.”

In a series of tweets on the subject, Dorsey said Twitter reasoned that it was journalists’ job to shine the light of truth on unsubstantiated rumours or sensationalised issues.

“If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction,” Dorsey tweeted.

“That’s not us.”

Jones has described Monday’s retaliation from an array of internet giants as a “coordinated communist-style crackdown”, but it followed months of criticism demanding the social media services do more to combat disinformation and hate discourse.

His site Infowars has accused victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting of being “actors” in a plot to discredit the gun lobby.

Hoaxes and plots

Facebook said Jones violated its hate speech policies, adding that the pages were taken down for “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanising language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies”.

Gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 people, including 20 children at the Connecticut school.

Jones has repeatedly claimed the massacre was a hoax and that the parents of the murdered first-graders were actors, an accusation that has sparked death threats against some of the bereaved mothers and fathers.

Among the conspiracy theories, Jones has peddled are charges that the US government was behind numerous terrorist attacks, including the 11 September 2001 strikes on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Spotify, the streaming music online service, had already removed a number of Jones’ podcasts last week, accusing them of breaking its own hate-speech rules. On Monday, the Swedish company went a step further and banned his program altogether.

Apple removed most of Jones’ podcasts for violating hate speech guidelines.

In late July, YouTube took down videos posted by Jones and suspended him for 90 days.

After Jones sought to skip the suspension by broadcasting live on other YouTube channels, the online video platform said it closed down all of his affiliated channels, which counted some 2.4 million subscribers.

Pinterest also removed the InfoWars account.

Several ultra-conservative websites showed support for Jones, publicly backing his claim that he was a victim of a plot by Big Tech companies.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
60,875  38
2
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
47,023  70
3
Elon Musk sends Tesla stock price soaring with a tweet
37,041  35
Fora
1
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
764  0
2
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
232  0
3
'Dealing with family members on work issues is very tricky because it gets emotive'
155  0
The42
1
'I saw people crying today... that's what football does'
29,823  12
2
'I knew I had strength there and I used it': Thomas Barr finishes strong to power into European final
24,039  10
3
'I’ve never heard Amhrán na bhFiann rendered as passionately as those Irish Liverpool fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone'
17,365  29
DailyEdge
1
Two members of Boyzone 'ruined' a woman's wedding day ...it's The Dredge
7,194  1
2
Beyoncé talked about her FUPA in a Vogue interview, and Twitter is just so grateful
5,527  0
3
People are sharing their most awkward moments with the #WhyImSingle hashtag
4,900  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
Wicklow widow suing 'those with an interest in' fishing boat after husband drowned without life jacket
HSE
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
Man loses bid to leave nursing home, is made ward of court
'This is doing serious damage': One third of children's mental health beds closed due to staff shortages
HEALTH
Minister on bishop's comments: 'Contraception is fact of life now for women'
Minister on bishop's comments: 'Contraception is fact of life now for women'
Boys to get HPV vaccine in 2019
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
DUBLIN
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
'Housing for All' - Activists occupy vacant property in central Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie