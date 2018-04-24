Ulster Bank launches investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts

ULSTER BANK HAS said it is urgently investigating an issue which has caused funds to ‘disappear’ from customer’s accounts this morning.

One customer on Twitter this morning said his salary had “disappeared” from his account.

“Standing orders/ direct debits due to hit. When can I expect issue to be resolved and will you compensate for cost of bounced DDM?,” he said.

“Card has been declined checked the app and shows my balances not as they should be,” another customer said.

One woman said her account is now “in a minus” even though she was paid yesterday.

A customer who spoke to TheJournal.ie said a payment went into her account yesterday morning and she was able to make transfers and use her debit card. However, when she looked at her account this morning, she noticed it is now overdrawn.

“I called and they said that payments or lodgements made into accounts over the last day or two have disappeared and they are working to resolve the issue. They gave no timescale but said we shouldn’t be charged for overdrawn balances or have payments returned.”

In a statement, Ulster Bank said it is “aware some transactions previously applied to customers’ accounts since 20th April are no longer showing”.

We are investigating this issue as a matter of urgency and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Please do not resend the payment as we are working to get these processed as soon as possible.

Customers have been advised they can call Ulster Bank or visit a branch if they need access to funds. They are asking affected customers to call 1850 424 365 (from abroad 00353 1 8047475) minicom – 0800 015 4422.