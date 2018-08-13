This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster Bank to sell 5,200 'non-performing' mortgages to vulture fund

The portfolio, worth €1.4 billion, is to be sold to Cerberus Capital Management LP.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 Aug 2018, 3:39 PM
20 minutes ago 1,562 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4178665
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

ULSTER BANK HAS confirmed it has agreed to sell a portfolio of 5,200 mortgages to vulture fund Cerberus.

The portfolio is worth €1.4 billion and the bank said it does not contain any performing home loans or any home loans that are currently in an arrangement.

It is understood there are a small number of buy-to-let mortgages in the bundle that are in an arrangement with the bank but these have been deemed unsustainable. Many of the customers whose home loans are included in this sale had multiple forbearance arrangements with the bank.

There are 2,300 primary dwelling houses (PDHs) in the portfolio with an average arrears of €615,000 and an average of three forbearance arrangements with the bank.

There are also 2,900 buy-to-let mortgages in the portfolio with an average arrears of €32,000 and an average of four forbearance arrangements.

The bank is giving customers 90 days notice of the sale to Cerberus Capital Management LP.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said this “difficult decision” comes a decade after the financial crisis began and the continued extension of forbearance cannot be maintained.

“Not all mortgages are sustainable and we are obliged to reduce the level of non-performing loans on our balance sheet. For mortgages that are not sustainable, additional forbearance will not bring them back to a performing position,” they added.

“We will be in contact with all affected customers to help them as their loans transition to the new owner.”

The move by Ulster Bank follows the sale by Permanent TSB of  7,400 home mortgages and 3,300 buy-to-let loans to Lone Star, another vulture fund.

Commenting on this latest sale, David Hall CEO of Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation said today marks an “unprecedented two weeks of vulture fund sell offs”.

“Ulster bank say that of the 2,300 family homes they are selling to vultures, the family have been in an average of three mortgage restructuring arrangements. This proves the point which banks and their mouthpieces are ignoring. It’s about people’s ability to pay, not their willingness.”

Hall said banks, politicians and the Central Bank must be honest and “admit this is about people who can’t pay”.

“The Ulster Bank data shows that by confirming engagement by customers and attempts to pay.”

If you are affected by this sale or the PTSB sale to Lone Star, we want to hear from you – email michelle@thejournal.ie. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
63,856  28
2
Employee awarded €6,600 from bank, who sacked him, after he claimed they promoted him beyond his ability
59,599  43
3
'The devastating impact of social class is not an abstract concept to hundreds of thousands on this island'
45,586  183
Fora
1
Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
4,022  0
2
'A bitter pill for shareholders': The troubled firm behind Cuisine de France wants to raise €800m
130  0
3
From snow to heatwaves, Irish retailers have been at the mercy of weather this year
143  0
The42
1
Teenager Rhys McClenaghan wins gymnastics gold for Ireland at European Championships
60,101  49
2
As it happened: PGA Championship, final round
47,155  15
3
Sludden goal proves crucial as Tyrone end 10-year wait for All-Ireland final place
30,495  107
DailyEdge
1
8 household objects you will only understand the importance of once you move out
7,155  1
2
Just 10 of the most accurate descriptions of the whole tall girl / playsuit situation
6,959  1
3
13 tweets about renting that will make you feel pure and utter despair
6,420  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
NORTHERN IRELAND
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran
'I want the organisation to be friendly, respectful': Mary Lou McDonald on the continuing SF bullying claims
GARDAí
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should plastic bottles be banned from Irish beaches?
Poll: Should plastic bottles be banned from Irish beaches?
Poll: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?
Poll: Will you be tuning in to RTÉ's live coverage of the papal visit?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie