This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US man dies in road traffic accident near tourist attraction made popular by Game of Thrones

The 31-year-old died in a collision on the Gracehill Road in Armoy yesterday.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 10:39 PM
42 minutes ago 5,141 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4256350
Road through the Dark Hedges tree tunnel at sunset in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/Nick Fox
Road through the Dark Hedges tree tunnel at sunset in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland
Road through the Dark Hedges tree tunnel at sunset in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/Nick Fox

A US TOURIST has died in a road traffic collision in Antrim, close to the popular tourist attraction, the Dark Hedges. 

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed the identity of the man earlier today as Michael Munro from Orange, Connecticut. 

The 31-year-old died in a collision on the Gracehill Road in Armoy. 

The tree-lined road, the Dark Hedges, was made popular after it featured on the tv show Game of Thrones. 

A woman in her 30s is currently being treated for her injuries which are believed not to be life-threatening. 

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Munroe had been visiting Northern Ireland on his honeymoon. 

Local councillor Darryl Wilson tweeted to say that he was deeply saddened by the news of Munro’s death and that the stretch of road he died on has been “a black spot over recent years”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four adults were secretly rescued during 'Wild Boars' cave operation, divers reveal
    72,583  10
    2
    		The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    65,016  0
    3
    		Boots pharmacy which questioned man about hydrogen peroxide 'discriminated on grounds of race'
    61,613  38
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland's aviation authority says flights to the UK could 'stop at midnight' with a hard Brexit
    479  0
    2
    		Online home retailer Wayfair is expanding its workforce around Ireland with 'virtual' jobs
    228  0
    3
    		Record room rates helped the Merrion Hotel reach new revenue highs last year
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    44,166  13
    2
    		Connacht reject Healy's claim of disrespectful behaviour
    33,510  57
    3
    		'It's just a miracle it didn't happen any other evening' - Monaghan club to fundraise after sinkhole damage
    18,936  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Oh my God, Meghan Markle closed a door
    11,736  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    10,117  0
    3
    		Let's take a second to ponder Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan's friendship
    5,170  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    GARDAí
    Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford
    Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford
    Gardaí arrest 18 people in Carlow; 10 people have been charged
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    OPINION
    Opinion: In the digital era, how do you raise your child to be a reader?
    Opinion: In the digital era, how do you raise your child to be a reader?
    The manner in which Gemma O'Doherty's candidacy was railroaded reinforces her main arguments
    'Heroin in Ireland is an economic massacre - we have to find a new solution'
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    'A cynical political attack': Ministers hit out at questioning over €317,000 President's allowance
    Confusion reigns in PAC over 'bizarre' €317,000 annual allowance to the President

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie