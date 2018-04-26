  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 26 April, 2018
Photos: UTV's Northern Ireland headquarters on sale for €4 million

Havelock House was used by television crews around the world to process and edit film footage of the Troubles.

By Cliodhna Russell Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 6:15 AM
THE HEADQUARTERS OF UTV in Northern Ireland is on the market for €4 million (£3.5m).

Havelock House has been home to Northern Ireland’s largest commercial television broadcaster for almost 60 years.

Studio 1 (1)

UTV – which is owned by ITV plc – has been situated at Havelock House since the broadcaster went on air in 1959.

Initially, the building contained one studio, with a second opening in 1962. An extension was opened by former UTV newsreader Gloria Hunniford on 4 June 1993, the day the broadcaster was rebranded from Ulster Television to UTV.

Studio 3

Office Space 1

For many years, UTV’s base at Havelock House was also used by television film crews around the world to process and edit film footage of the Troubles.

However, it was announced last year that UTV will move to City Quays 2 in the Belfast Harbour Estate.

UTV’s Head of News and Programmes, Terry Brennan said, “Today’s announcement marks yet another important milestone in our office move project. Havelock House has served us well for almost 60 years, but we are looking forward to moving to the eighth floor of City Quays 2.”

Reception Reception area

Before Havelock House was converted into a television studio complex, it was the former site of a hemstitching warehouse. During World War II, it was the billet for troops to provide cover for Belfast’s bridges.

The sale of the building is being handled by Savills Northern Ireland, divisional director Simon McEvoy said, “Given its prominent location, we expect a high level of demand from an array of local and international investors and developers for Havelock House.

“There are a number of opportunities for an eventual buyer to realise the potential of this site, including the development of residential or office accommodation, or indeed the refurbishment of the existing structure.”

External 1

