WATCH: Irish woman explains the pain caused by vaginal mesh implant

TONIGHT RTÉ’S PRIME Time reported on international scrutiny around vaginal mesh implants, which are used in operations to address stress urinary incontinence and pelvic prolapse.
These are conditions women can suffer as a result of natural childbirth. Health watchdogs in a number of countries have suspended the use of some of these products, but surgeons in Ireland continue to use them.
In October last year, TheJournal.ie spoke to a number of Irish women who suffered complications after one of these surgeries. Margaret, above, was one of those women. She and other impacted women will be protesting outside Leinster House tomorrow to bring awareness to the issue.
