Vanity Fair apologises for Hillary Clinton 'knitting' video, Trump then attacks apology

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017 Source: VANITY FAIR /Twitter

VANITY FAIR HAS come under criticism in the past week for a video in which it lists six New Year’s resolutions for Hillary Clinton – one of which was to take up knitting.

The video suggests that Clinton, who has held positions as the First Lady, Secretary of State, and of course, the Democratic presidential nominee for the 2016 election, should take a step back from politics after losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

Instead, it suggests that she should take more photos in the woods, because “how else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?” and take up a new hobby in the New Year – like “volunteer work, knitting, or improv comedy…”.

… literally anything that will keep you from running again.

People on Twitter reacted angrily to the video, which was published on 23 December, commenting on how inappropriate the video was: Vanity Fair staff members holding champagne glasses “lecturing” Clinton on her life’s work.

Why did they think it was funny for their staff to stand around with champagne and suggest Hillary Clinton take up knitting. https://t.co/mSs4EtV3Wt — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 27, 2017 Source: Jessica Huseman /Twitter

ok ok one last thing, imagine doing years of pro bono legal work in children's advocacy and being lectured by vanity fair to "try volunteering" did they even skim her wikipedia page — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) December 27, 2017 Source: Anna Fitzpatrick /Twitter

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017 Source: Patricia Arquette /Twitter

Democratic strategist and former aide to Clinton and John Kerry, Peter Daou‏, also came out to defend Clinton.

So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States.



Now #CancelVanityFair is moving. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017 Source: Peter Daou /Twitter

Vanity Fair tl;dr: Six young white people holding glasses of champagne would like Hillary Clinton to abandon her life's work and platform and just shut up. Good to know. https://t.co/cELDKdVmYd — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) December 26, 2017 Source: Summer Brennan /Twitter

The video was compiled by Vanity Fair’s politics and business vertical The Hive.

Four days after the video was published, a spokesperson for the magazine Beth Kseniak said that the video was “an attempt at humour and we regret [it]”. She said it had “missed the mark”.

But the staff member who says the line about knitting in the video, Maya Kosoff, has claimed that the video had been taken out of context, and that they had made similar New Year’s resolution videos for a number of politicians.

“I don’t appreciate being taken out of context to make me seem super sexist,” she said on Twitter.

This wasn’t a Hillary hit piece either, for what it’s worth! We made silly New Year’s resolutions for a bunch of politicians.

A further twist to the plot was added today, when Donald Trump weighed in on the debate.

Before tweeting claims that China is sending oil into North Korea, and that US sales are at record levels, he sent out a tweet claiming Vanity Fair “looks like its on its last legs”.

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologising for the minor hit they took at Crooked [Hillary].

“Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Ambassador to Court of St James’s and a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief and begging for forgiveness!”

Anna Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

It’s not the first time Trump has tweeted negative comments about VF: shortly after he was elected in November last year, Trump tweeted out at the magazine following a negative review of Trump Grill: