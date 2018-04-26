'Human error will happen': Simon Coveney apologises to Vicky Phelan over terminal cancer

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has apologised to Vicky Phelan, a Limerick mother-of-two who had her cervical cancer misdiagnosed following a screening in 2011, and said that “human error” can happen in the case of smear tests.

Yesterday, 43-year-old Phelan settled a damages claim with the HSE for €2.5 million. Her cancer is now terminal. In January of this year, she was given between six and 12 months to live.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this afternoon, Coveney said that “anyone who knows this story will say this is a shameful series of events”.

Phelan’s misdiagnosis first came to light in 2014 following an audit of all smear tests. Separately, the same year, she underwent a second smear test which revealed she had cervical cancer.

Her doctor wasn’t told about her misdiagnosis dating from 2011 until 2016, and she herself wasn’t informed until a further year had passed.

“The tragedy Vicky Phelan and her family are facing now has been made all the more difficult because of the failings for the passing out of information,” Coveney said.

For that, as Tánaiste, I want to apologise to her and her family.

Speaking outside court yesterday, she said that her case was “unforgivable” and an “appalling breach of trust”.

“There are no winners here today. I’m terminally ill and my cancer is incurable. The women of Ireland can no longer put trust in the cervical check programme,” she said.

‘Human error will happen’

Coveney noted in the Dáil this afternoon that every year around 250,000 women have smear tests through Cervical Check and that the programme has found over 50,000 women with “pre-cancerous changes”.

“It is important to say that while this case is tragic and should not have happened in the way that it did, we cannot allow it to undermine confidence in Cervical Check as a whole,” Coveney said.

There is no perfect system and human error will happen in screening programmes when you have a quarter of a million people a year having smear tests. That seems to be what happened here but I don’t know that for sure.

The responsibility on all of us is to reassure women that it is a good screening system that is saving lives.

Earlier in the Dáil, Coveney said that the fact that “mistakes can be made” isn’t any consolation to the Phelan family.

“It is regrettable that she had to take court action to establish the truth, it is certainly regrettable that decisions weren’t made to require patients to have automatic access to information relating to them,” he said.

Review of screening system

Speaking to RTÉ Morning Ireland today, head of the National Cancer Control Programme Dr Jerome Coffey said that the cervical smear test “is not perfect”.

He argued that the clinical audit of smear tests is now more functional, with the “time factor much reduced”. Physicians are now informed “within two to three months” as to a patient’s status he said.

Asked repeatedly whether or not doctors have an obligation to tell their patients what the results are, Coffey conceded that decision is “between the physician and the patient”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Coveney said that the inability for women to access their information “is something we’re going to change immediately to ensure that anybody who is in a similar situation in the future won’t have to access information through the courts”.

“This is a screen system that is open to independent assessment to show that it rates well by international standards,” he said.

Speaking to RTÉ DriveTime yesterday, Phelan’s solicitor Cian O’Carroll suggested that, via the clinical audit, it has emerged that as many as 15 more women may have had cancer diagnoses missed.

Coveney was questioned this afternoon on whether those 15 women have been informed that they have had cancer diagnoses missed.

“There is an active piece of work going on now to establish if there are other women in the same category. We will have more detail on that when it’s concluded,” he answered.