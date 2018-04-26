  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Human error will happen': Simon Coveney apologises to Vicky Phelan over terminal cancer

The case of Vicky Phelan, a terminally ill woman who yesterday came to a €2.5 million settlement with the HSE, has caused significant concern.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 1:25 PM
56 minutes ago 2,744 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3979765
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has apologised to Vicky Phelan, a Limerick mother-of-two who had her cervical cancer misdiagnosed following a screening in 2011, and said that “human error” can happen in the case of smear tests.

Yesterday, 43-year-old Phelan settled a damages claim with the HSE for €2.5 million. Her cancer is now terminal. In January of this year, she was given between six and 12 months to live.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this afternoon, Coveney said that “anyone who knows this story will say this is a shameful series of events”.

Phelan’s misdiagnosis first came to light in 2014 following an audit of all smear tests. Separately, the same year, she underwent a second smear test which revealed she had cervical cancer.

Her doctor wasn’t told about her misdiagnosis dating from 2011 until 2016, and she herself wasn’t informed until a further year had passed.

“The tragedy Vicky Phelan and her family are facing now has been made all the more difficult because of the failings for the passing out of information,” Coveney said.

For that, as Tánaiste, I want to apologise to her and her family.

Speaking outside court yesterday, she said that her case was “unforgivable” and an “appalling breach of trust”.

“There are no winners here today. I’m terminally ill and my cancer is incurable. The women of Ireland can no longer put trust in the cervical check programme,” she said.

‘Human error will happen’

Coveney noted in the Dáil this afternoon that every year around 250,000 women have smear tests through Cervical Check and that the programme has found over 50,000 women with “pre-cancerous changes”.

“It is important to say that while this case is tragic and should not have happened in the way that it did, we cannot allow it to undermine confidence in Cervical Check as a whole,” Coveney said.

There is no perfect system and human error will happen in screening programmes when you have a quarter of a million people a year having smear tests. That seems to be what happened here but I don’t know that for sure.
The responsibility on all of us is to reassure women that it is a good screening system that is saving lives.

Earlier in the Dáil, Coveney said that the fact that “mistakes can be made” isn’t any consolation to the Phelan family.

“It is regrettable that she had to take court action to establish the truth, it is certainly regrettable that decisions weren’t made to require patients to have automatic access to information relating to them,” he said.

27532534_15185154250_r Vicky Phelan Source: Vicky Phelan via GoFundMe

Review of screening system

Speaking to RTÉ Morning Ireland today, head of the National Cancer Control Programme Dr Jerome Coffey said that the cervical smear test “is not perfect”.

He argued that the clinical audit of smear tests is now more functional, with the “time factor much reduced”. Physicians are now informed “within two to three months” as to a patient’s status he said.

Asked repeatedly whether or not doctors have an obligation to tell their patients what the results are, Coffey conceded that decision is “between the physician and the patient”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Coveney said that the inability for women to access their information “is something we’re going to change immediately to ensure that anybody who is in a similar situation in the future won’t have to access information through the courts”.

“This is a screen system that is open to independent assessment to show that it rates well by international standards,” he said.

Speaking to RTÉ DriveTime yesterday, Phelan’s solicitor Cian O’Carroll suggested that, via the clinical audit, it has emerged that as many as 15 more women may have had cancer diagnoses missed.

Coveney was questioned this afternoon on whether those 15 women have been informed that they have had cancer diagnoses missed.

“There is an active piece of work going on now to establish if there are other women in the same category. We will have more detail on that when it’s concluded,” he answered.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
116,501  158
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
66,387  55
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
59,810  108
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
818  0
2
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
256  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
219  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
35,835  47
2
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
32,663  22
3
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
28,592  14
DailyEdge
1
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
9,538  0
2
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
7,759  2
3
People are pretty amused at the massive list of items that are prohibited at Eurovision 2018
5,525  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaÃ­ six years after it was stolen
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
POLICE
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
Peru police hunt for men wanted in connection with lynching of Canadian man suspected of killing elderly shaman
12-year-old Australian boy steals family credit card to fly to Bali alone

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie