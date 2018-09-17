This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi

The victims tested positive for an unspecified drug.

By AFP Monday 17 Sep 2018, 4:20 PM
31 minutes ago 2,279 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4240154

SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE died and five are in a coma after taking drugs at an electronic dance music festival in Hanoi late last night, officials said, as authorities scrambled to trace the substance.

The victims, all Vietnamese, tested positive for an unspecified drug prompting officials to ban all EDM festivals in the capital in the wake of the fatal incident, which has shocked the conservative city.

“Police investigators are trying to figure out what type of drug that was,” deputy director of Hanoi police Nguyen Van Vien told reporters.

Officials said the dead were all in their 20s, while the five people in a coma are between 18 and 30 years old.

The sick are being treated in intensive care at two Hanoi hospitals.

If the deaths are confirmed as drug-related it could be one of the worst mass deaths at a music festival linked to narcotics in recent memory anywhere in the world.

EDM event

Sunday night’s Trip To The Moon festival was hosted by Vietnam Electronic Weekend in Hanoi’s upscale West Lake, a neighbourhood popular among expats, teachers and youth for its nightlife and club scene.

Hundreds joined the event which sprawled across three stages and included EDM big hitters Yellow Claw and Headhunterz on the line-up, according to the online flyer for the event.

Investigators are trying to confirm who brought the drugs into the venue and said all events of its kind would be banned in the capital pending the probe.

“The incident yesterday… was very painful. It was a great loss,” said Tran Xuan Ha, deputy head of Hanoi government’s propaganda department said.

Tickets to the event cost between $21 and $135 in a country which has joined Asia’s multi-million-dollar fixation on EDM.

Most ravers are found in the cosmopolitan and more free-wheeling southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

But the EDM party scene has gained popularity in the capital of the communist nation, as has drug use among young people. 

It was the third Vietnam Electronic Weekend festival held in the country and was slated to be the biggest yet, according to state media.

There are some 220,000 registered drug users in Vietnam, according to official figures.

In the past, most users were hooked on opium and heroin, though strong synthetics such as ICE and E are becoming increasingly popular, especially among Vietnam’s partying youth. 

The synthetic substances largely come into Vietnam through borders from the notorious ‘Golden Triangle’ drug producing zone — comprising lawless parts of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand — though some high-profile busts in recent years in Vietnam have uncovered domestic labs.

On Saturday evening, two Australians died of suspected drug overdoses at an electronic music festival in Sydney, according to national broadcaster ABC. 

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Flood warnings extended as motorists warned to mind themselves on the road
    63,083  44
    2
    		Poll: We have five official candidates - who gets your vote so far?
    58,814  156
    3
    		'There was no blood. But there were bodies - so many bodies. I can never forget'
    54,781  7
    Fora
    1
    		'Brits aren't overly physical': How Irish tourism operators are being told to sell overseas
    671  0
    2
    		'It's too easy for me to take the money and buy a yacht': Why Irish firms want ICO regulation
    352  0
    3
    		US giant Equinix has snapped up land in north Dublin to build another data centre
    150  0
    The42
    1
    		Sean Cavanagh released from hospital after 'bad concussion, broken nose and extensive facial injuries'
    64,639  83
    2
    		'I was going to give darts up or get laser eye surgery and fight' - The Limerick carpenter who stunned Van Gerwen
    44,313  9
    3
    		Work commitments see Gilroy step down as Dublin senior hurling boss
    37,573  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		10 X Factor auditions every one of us will remember for all the wrong reasons
    7,931  0
    2
    		Prioritising manners over personal safety is an unfortunate proclivity of many women
    5,890  24
    3
    		Vogue Williams shared the first photo of her son Theodore last night ...it's The Dredge
    5,186  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    CORK
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers hailed a hero
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers hailed a hero
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie