  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vogue suspends work with photographer Mario Testino after harassment allegations

The famed photographer, who has taken iconic shots of celebrities for decades, has denied the allegations.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 2:35 PM
11 hours ago 15,777 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3797065

Mario Testino Launches 'Obsessed By You' Exhibition - London Mario Testino attending the launch of his 'Obsessed By You' exhibition at Phillips de Pury & Co, Howick Place, south London. Source: PA Images

VETERAN PHOTOGRAPHER MARIO Testino – a global icon in celebrity and fashion photography – has been suspended from working with various magazines after being accused of sexual harassment by 13 people.

Fashion photographer Bruce Weber – already sued over harassment claims in December by model Jason Boyce – was also implicated in a New York Times article on allegations against both photographers.

Weber has denied the claims, while lawyers for Testino said his accusers “cannot be considered reliable sources”, according to the BBC.

Conde Nast – publisher of glossy magazines including Vogue – have responded by saying that it would stop working with the two photographers.

“We are deeply disturbed by these accusations and take this very seriously,” CEO Bob Sauerberg and Vogue editor Anna Wintour said in a joint statement.

In light of these allegations, we will not be commissioning any new work with Bruce Weber or Mario Testino for the foreseeable future.

The allegations are the latest in a deluge of accusations concerning influential figures in entertainment, media, fashion and politics, sparked by revelations about longtime film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Peruvian-born Testino, 63, has photographed dozens of campaigns for big fashion houses and seen his work published in the likes of Vogue magazine over his career, which has spanned four decades.

His photograph of tennis player Serena Williams and her baby daughter appears on Vogue’s February edition, unveiled this week – while his other works include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement photo and a series of images of Princess Diana in 1997 published in Vanity Fair.

Last January, Testino photographed Irish actress Ruth Negga for the over of January’s US Vogue.

Several models and ex-assistants of Testino accuse him of making increasingly aggressive sexual advances.

“He was a sexual predator,” said Ryan Locke, a supermodel in the late 1990s.

Locke alleged that during a photo shoot on a bed, Testino asked his team to leave the room and then climbed onto the bed on top of him.

“I’m the girl, you’re the boy,” the photographer allegedly told the model, who said he walked out of the room.

A former photography assistant, Hugo Tillman, recalled a similar experience – while another, Roman Barrett, accused Testino of rubbing up his leg and masturbating in front of him.

“Sexual harassment was a constant reality,” he said.

For the same New York Times article, 15 current or retired male models also accused Bruce Weber of sexual harassment.

Conde Nast has also announced it had begun to formulate a code of conduct to protect models from sexual harassment in October, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported the guidelines include a ban on under-18 models and alcohol on sets – and recommend that models are not left alone with photographers or other team members.

Nudity or poses of a “sexually suggestive” nature will be detailed and agreed upon before a shoot.

In October, several magazines and fashion houses also said they would no longer work with fashion photographer Terry Richardson after he too was accused of harassing models, following years of rumours about his behaviour.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Liam Neeson says there’s a ‘witch hunt’ in Hollywood over harassment allegations

Read: Irish actress Ruth Negga has made the cover of Vogue magazine

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Column: 'I was a medical doctor. I never thought I'd end up homeless but I did'
74,422  119
2
Motorists urged to prepare for cold snap and possible snow
68,713  32
3
Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un
49,606  98
Fora
1
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
1,072  0
2
One Irish startup founder is taking his third crack at rethinking the ticket industry
265  0
3
These simple steps will help guard your invaluable business data
39  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
54,006  110
2
As It Happened: Munster v Racing 92, Champions Cup
49,830  35
3
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
48,881  9
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Kavanagh posted a response to a Late Late Show viewer who complained that he's 'a disgrace to gays'
19,697  3
2
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
10,833  8
3
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
8,752  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
IRAN
'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames
'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames
Iran rejects Trump's demand to change nuclear deal
Firefighters still battling oil tanker blaze after almost a week
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
CORK
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie