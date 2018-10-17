Technology firm Voxpro announces creation of 400 jobs in Cork

400 JOBS ARE to be created in Cork by technology outsourcing specialist Voxpro.

The full-time roles will be spread across the business in management, training, tech support, CX operations, sales, trust and safety, and finance.

The announcement will bring the total number of Voxpro jobs in Cork and Dublin to 3,000 and globally to 5,000.

The company said further expansions are planned over the next 18 months.

Alongside the new jobs, the company is also opening a new office in City Gate Mahon, adjacent to Voxpro’s current headquarters in Cork.

As well as its Irish locations, Voxpro has offices in Northern America, Central America, Europe and Asia. It supports customers in over 400 languages around the world.

Voxpro was founded by Dan and Linda Kiely, starting with just six employees in 1995.

“This rapid growth for Voxpro is a testament to the quality of service and talent displayed by our wonderful teammates, both here in Ireland and in our international locations,” Dan Kiely said.

“Looking ahead, we are excited by opportunities that are available to us, as a result of our partnership with Telus International, working together to combine our strengths as one team.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the IDA.