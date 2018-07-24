'Extremely dangerous': Warning after children seen 'tombstoning' from Co Clare cliffs

"Tombstoning" off the cliffs at Kilkee Co Clare

"Tombstoning" off the cliffs at Kilkee Co Clare

CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL has issued a stern warning appealing to parents to speak to their children about the dangers of jumping into the sea from high coastal cliff edges and rocks.

The council made the warning in response to a video circulating on social media of children jumping from cliffs in Kilkee, an activity known as “tombstoning”.

Clare County Council (CCC) took to social media to warn people of the dangers jumping from high cliff edges.

“This is extremely dangerous and could have life-altering repercussions.

“We would appeal to parents to speak with their children about the dangers of jumping into the sea from cliffs edges and rocks.”

Source: Chris/Facebook

Video won’t play? Click here.

The people in the video are seen diving close to where Doolin Coast Guard rescue volunteer Catriona Lucas drowned while on a search-and-recovery mission in September 2016.

‘Like hitting concrete’

The video has also sparked concern with Irish Water Safety (IWS) as Deputy CEO Roger Sweeney has warned that jumping from a height into the water can be “like hitting concrete”.

There can also be hidden hazards underwater that can result in serious injury or death – that’s why it is called tombstoning.

“Areas that people believe to be deep can be much shallower during the low water of a spring tide which in turn can result in people hitting the seabed at speed.”

As an alternative to “tombstoning”, CCC has asked that people use the diving boards in Kilkee, subject to correct tidal conditions.

“Clare County Council advises members of the public to swim only at one of Clare’s 11 lifeguarded beaches or in areas that are known locally as safe, and where there are ring buoys present to conduct a safe rescue.”