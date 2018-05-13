'We must remember those that were here before us': We took a tour of the Dublin Fire Brigade Museum

SET UP IN 1862 the Dublin Fire Brigade has experienced revolution, civil war and a range of emergencies and disasters during its service.

We took a tour of the Dublin Fire Brigade Museum in Marino, Dublin, to explore its history and the history of fire fighting in Ireland.

Set up in 1985, many of the artifacts and items were donated by the families of Dublin fire fighters from the past one hundred and more years, including those that lost their lives fulfilling this important duty.

Old models of breathing apparatus, uniforms, and equipment used from the 1916 Rising all feature at the museum.

Paul Hand, museum curator and retired fire fighter, says it’s important to “remember those that were here before us”.

Tours take place every Thursday between 10.30am and 2pm (larger groups can be catered for at different days and times by appointment only).