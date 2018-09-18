Strong winds and rain to move in tonight ahead of national weather warning

PERSISTENT RAIN AND strong winds will move in tonight ahead of tomorrow’s national wind warning as Ireland prepares to receive the tail end of ex-Hurricane Helene.

A Status Yellow wind warning for the whole country has been issued by Met Éireann for tomorrow morning from 5am until 5pm with gusts of up to 110km/hr. Winds will be strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas.

This morning will be dry, with showery rain developing in the southwest and spreading east this afternoon. Later it will become blustery with fresh, gusty winds.

Later in the night, persistent rain will move in from the west and spread eastwards and winds will strengthen.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be very windy in all areas with strong to gale force, gusty winds.