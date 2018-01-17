  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

He is repaying €100 a week.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 8:15 PM
8 hours ago 25,701 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3803113
Image: Shutterstock/Gena96
Image: Shutterstock/Gena96

A FRENCH MUSIC teacher who rented a Dublin penthouse apartment with its own private swimming pool had dual identities so he could work and claim social welfare, a court has heard.

Daniel Daudet (40) obtained a PPS number under the name Alexander Daude in 2002 and used this to claim €175,000 in unemployment, Back to Education and rent allowances on dates up to 2015.

He got a PPS number using his real name a year later and between March 2011 and May 2012 claimed social welfare payments under both aliases.

Garda Ian Abbey revealed that the penthouse Daudet shared with his husband and occasional Airbnb guests was rented at €3,000 a month.

During the trial in which Daudet contested 783 charges of social welfare fraud, the jury heard he altered his ID card to apply for the Alexander Daude PPS number using tippex, a printer and scanner.

Daudet, of Baltrasna House, Spencer Dock, was convicted at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last November of using a false instrument in Dublin on 10 July, 2002 and to using a false French national identity card within the State on 15 August, 2008.

He was found guilty of 720 further charges of fraudulently claiming social welfare payments from August 2002 to August 2015.

The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on these charges but disagreed on another 61 counts. Daudet has no previous convictions and had pleaded not guilty to all 783 charges against him.

Information

Garda Ian Abbey said the offending came to light when the Department of Social Protection flagged that a claimant Alexander Daude was providing unsatisfactory information.

He told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that a Special Investigations Unit officer in the Department searched online for Alexander Daude and found a LinkedIn profile for Daniel Daudet.

The photograph and birth date the Department had on file for Alexander Daude matched the same LinkedIn details for music teacher Daniel Daudet. Further inquiries revealed that Daniel Daudet had a different PPS number and home address.

Garda Abbey revealed that the Department used facial image matching software to review a photo captured of the person purporting to be Alexander Daude at a meeting with officials in 2015.

The garda said on foot of the image match and other documentation gathered in the investigation, he got a warrant to search Daudet’s Spencer Dock address.

Among the documents seized at this premises, were photocopies showing the alteration of an ID card from Daniel Daudet to Alexander Daude.

Though Daudet admitted to gardai in interview that he had been falsely claiming social welfare, it was the defence case in the trial that he had been told to plead guilty by his then legal team.

The court heard Daudet had previously told gardai that he’d been able to continue receiving rent supplements for a Percy Place address in Dublin 4, because he had kept the key to the post box.

Garda Abbey said Daudet claimed that he had been trying to “regularise” his position by altering his ID.

Difficulty

Daudet told the jury during his trial that there had always been a difficulty with the Daudet versus Daude spelling of his surname.

Daudet’s father gave evidence of the name spelling difficulty and a birth certificate with “Daude” on it had been shown to the jury.

Garda Abbey agreed with Blaise O’Carroll SC, defending, that Daudet had been repaying the State by €100 a week since 2016 and that he currently owed €167,800.

Mr O’Carroll handed in testimonials to Judge Melanie Greally that Daudet had been an excellent teacher at the Ballyfermot school where he had worked.

He said Daudet was a “kind and gentle” person who had been deeply involved in the Ballyfermot community by organising voluntary concerts. Counsel said his conviction would result in him being struck off as a teacher.

He said it was Daudet’s intention to pay back all the money he owed to the State even after whatever sentence was imposed on him had ended.

Judge Greally adjourned the matter to consider her sentence and remanded Daudet in continuing custody until later this month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'You can't stop a student from competing because their mother is a scientist'
52,199  87
2
Poll: Do you know what the term 'road frontage' means?
43,931  57
3
Could you pass the cognitive fitness test taken by Donald Trump this week?
43,562  155
Fora
1
The company behind Birds Eye has snapped up Ireland's biggest frozen pizza brand
619  0
2
'Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you'
503  0
3
Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin
259  0
The42
1
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
40,182  162
2
'I'm trying to live as much of a professional lifestyle as I can': Chin on life as a full-time hurler
36,958  82
3
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
32,078  63
DailyEdge.ie
1
A social influencer has hit back at a Dublin hotel for 'exposing her' asking for a free hotel stay
54,963  35
2
The internet is divided over whether Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate
20,388  1
3
Which Derry Girl Are You?
15,792  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Music teacher claimed â¬175,000 in welfare while living in â¬3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Cannabis grower says it's 'absurd and bananas' that he can be accused of committing a crime
Protester tackled by Canadian Ambassador at 1916 event has conviction overturned
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
LEO VARADKAR
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
TAKE FIVE
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
Motorists urged to take care as Status Orange snow-ice and Status Yellow wind warnings issued
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie