  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died

Medical professionals who treated the teenagers said parents need to take more responsibility for their children’s behaviour.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 23 Feb 2018, 12:28 PM
3 hours ago 31,714 Views 55 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3867894
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete

TWO TEENAGERS AT a disco in West Cork could have died due to their level of alcohol intoxication, an emergency medicine specialist has said.

The Irish Examiner reported this morning that a dozen “drunk children” attended an underage alcohol-free disco at Bandon Rugby Club in West Cork last Friday.

Teens were searched at the door and anyone who arrived drunk was directed to a dressing room where they were monitored. Medical back-up as also called in to attend to a number of severely intoxicated teenagers.

Dr Jason van der Velde, a pre-hospital emergency medicine specialist, went to the rugby club to assess the condition of the youths, many aged around 16, and set up a field hospital to treat them.

He described the scene when he arrived as a “vomatorium”.

He told RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme this morning that he was not exaggerating when he said that two of the children had the potential to die at scene due to excessively high blood pressure and difficulty breathing.

“We’re not talking about a little bit tipsy, we’re talking about absolutely paralytically, unconsciously drunk,” he said.

Two teenagers were sent by ambulance to CUH where they needed overnight care and treatment.

Some of the unconscious youths had naggins of vodka concealed in their socks, he said, and dismissed the suggestion that drinks may have been spiked.

Van der Velde said Bandon Rugby Club had run the event very well and praised its efforts to assist those trying to help around a dozen or so very drunk teenagers.

“They had done an exceptional job in corralling these really intoxicated teenagers straight off the bus into a safe area in the clubhouse which they warmed up and ensured these kids were safe.”

Dr Chris Luke, a consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital also praised the efforts of Dr van der Velde for managing to keep many of the teenagers from needing to attend a packed emergency department.

He told RTÉ that emergency staff in the emergency department are “basically worn out”.

“The department is already stowed out, it’s already massively busy and congested and working flat out at 140% so that’s what matters.”

He said parents of teenagers need to “get a grip” and recognise that their children may engaging in this kind of behaviour.

Read: Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia>

Read: ‘We can’t afford to give a pub €5,000′: Craft producers hit out at exclusive drinks deals>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (55)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
227,207  30
2
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
85,614  79
3
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
69,393  67
Fora
1
This Dublin medtech startup has a plan to keep patients out of hospitals
238  0
2
The IFA will pay its former boss €1.9m to settle his legal cases
182  0
3
Ulster Bank plans to offload a third of its mortgages
94  0
The42
1
'If you're only involved to get something back for personal gain, you should just get the f**k out'
31,521  11
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
27,971  76
3
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
27,972  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly Willoughby said that 'time's up' for the Time's Up campaign after witnessing the behaviour of paparazzi at the Brits
8,140  3
2
Here's why Kylie Jenner's dismissal of Snapchat could be its saving grace
7,439  2
3
6 reasons why Cillian Murphy would make an incredible James Bond
7,157  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
GARDAí
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang
Gardaí seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang
Power restored for 26,000 ESB customers in Dublin
Clontarf Baths will not fully open to the public next week - but perhaps later in the year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie