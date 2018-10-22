Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow

A MAN HAS been killed in a crash at Kelshamore, Donard county Wicklow. overnight.

The man in his 60s was fatally injured in the single vehicle incident, when a Toyota Landcruiser struck a ditch. He was a passenger in the 4X4.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was removed to hospital with minor injuries.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred shortly before 11 o’clock last night.

The road at the scene of the incident is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610.