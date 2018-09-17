This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
'Daddy would have been besotted': William Dunlop's partner gives birth to baby girl

The professional motorcyclist was tragically killed in an accident in July.

By Órla Ryan Monday 17 Sep 2018, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 8,016 Views 5 Comments
Image: Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO

WILLIAM DUNLOP’S PARTNER has given birth to the couple’s second daughter.

Janine Brolly confirmed the news today. The baby girl, who has yet to be named, was born on Saturday afternoon.

“She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted. Name still to be decided but we are just all settling into life together at home.

“Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating,” Brolly wrote on Facebook.

The couple also has a two-year-old daughter, Ella. 

Dunlop, a professional motorcyclist from Ballymoney in Co Antrim, was killed in July following a crash in practice for the Skerries 100 race.

The 32-year-old was the nephew of motorcycling legend Joey and son of Robert, both of whom also died following crashes. Tributes poured in after his tragic death two months ago.  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

