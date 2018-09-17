'Daddy would have been besotted': William Dunlop's partner gives birth to baby girl

WILLIAM DUNLOP’S PARTNER has given birth to the couple’s second daughter.

Janine Brolly confirmed the news today. The baby girl, who has yet to be named, was born on Saturday afternoon.

“She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted. Name still to be decided but we are just all settling into life together at home.

“Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating,” Brolly wrote on Facebook.

The couple also has a two-year-old daughter, Ella.

Dunlop, a professional motorcyclist from Ballymoney in Co Antrim, was killed in July following a crash in practice for the Skerries 100 race.

The 32-year-old was the nephew of motorcycling legend Joey and son of Robert, both of whom also died following crashes. Tributes poured in after his tragic death two months ago.