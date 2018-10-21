Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the body of a woman in her early 30s was discovered in Cabra, Dublin this afternoon.

The woman’s body was found at an apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road at around 2.30pm today by Dublin Fire Brigade, who then alerted the Gardaí.

A man in his mid 30s has been arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body remains at scene and will be moved shortly where a post mortem examination is due to be carried out in the morning.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene at this time; investigations are ongoing.