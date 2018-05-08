Girl injured after falling in quarry on way to Ed Sheeran gig

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl is being treated in hospital after falling at a quarry while on the way to Ed Sheeran’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Saturday.

It is believed that the girl was taking a shortcut to the concert when she fell at a quarry in Beaumont, about a 20-minute walk from the venue.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Separately, an 18-year-old woman was taken to CUH after falling through the roof of a shed on Monaghan Road, about a 15-minute walk from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, shortly after 9pm on Saturday. It is understood that the woman climbed onto the roof to watch the concert.

Details of her injuries have yet to be confirmed.