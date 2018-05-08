  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Girl injured after falling in quarry on way to Ed Sheeran gig

Separately, a woman fell through a roof while watching the concert.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 8 May 2018, 9:37 AM
File photo of Ed Sheeran performing
Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl is being treated in hospital after falling at a quarry while on the way to Ed Sheeran’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Saturday.

It is believed that the girl was taking a shortcut to the concert when she fell at a quarry in Beaumont, about a 20-minute walk from the venue.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Separately, an 18-year-old woman was taken to CUH after falling through the roof of a shed on Monaghan Road, about a 15-minute walk from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, shortly after 9pm on Saturday. It is understood that the woman climbed onto the roof to watch the concert.

Details of her injuries have yet to be confirmed.

