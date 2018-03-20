'Women don't have to wear head covers or robes': Saudi crown prince

THERE IS NO requirement for women in Saudi Arabia to wear a head cover or a full length robe as long as their attire is “decent and respectful”, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has said.

The comments from Prince Mohammed, who is described as the power behind King Salman’s throne, are the latest in a series of reforms made since he became Crown Prince last June.

“The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of sharia (Islamic law): that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men,” he said in an interview on CBS television.

This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or a black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear.

It remains unclear if the comments will herald a change in the enforcement of the strict dress code for women in the deeply conservative kingdom.

Last October the Crown Prince announced that Saudi Arabia, which is known for its ultra conservative rule, is moving to a more “moderate” form of Islam that is open to all religions.

Other cultural developments credited to the 32-year-old prince include the decision to allow women to drive and the recent decision to allow women into sports stadiums.

As recently as last week a UN rights watchdog called on Saudi Arabia to end discriminatory practices against women and give them full access to justice.