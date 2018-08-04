This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head

The signs were used during World War II to guide pilots, as Ireland was a neutral country.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 24,359 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164681

WhatsApp Image 2018-08-04 at 13.17.01 (1) Source: Air Corps

WILDFIRES ON THE Wicklow coast have unveiled a large ‘Eire’ sign on Bray Head that dates back to World War II.

The sign was spotted by a Garda Air Support Unit aircraft as it made its way across the east coast this weekend.

WhatsApp Image 2018-08-04 at 13.17.01

An Air Corps spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The reason it’s been spotted is because of the fires on Bray Head – they have burnt away all the gorse that was there, leaving this exposed. You can make out the Eire, and just above it the number 8 – it’s very faint. The number represented the Look Out Post it was designated to. When they were in proper use, the signs would have been whitewashed.”

During the Second World War, Ireland was neutral. Between 1942 and 1943, large signs were placed across the Irish coastline by the Coast Watching Service to act as navigational aids for pilots because of the huge volume of planes – such as American bombers – crossing over the island.

WhatsApp Image 2018-08-04 at 13.17.01 (2) Source: Air Corps

The signs were made by local Look Out Post volunteers and featured the word EIRE and the Look Out Post (LOP) number. The LOPs were set up as a way of guarding against an invasion of Ireland, and required a person to keep watch at each site for 24 hours a day. The troops posted at each LOP reported back to military intelligence.

According to EireMarkings.org, which has a comprehensive rundown of all of these markings, about 85 signs were built by volunteers. Not all of them have survived or are still visible.

Wildfires

The recent hot weather contributed to an outbreak of wildfires across the island of Ireland, with the Air Corps being called in to help local fire-fighting services on multiple occasions.

Four weeks ago, it was tasked to assist the Wicklow Fire Service fight the fire on Bray Head, and dumped 150,000 litres of water over two days on the area. Bray Head was quite extensively damaged by the fire, said the Air Corps spokesperson.

In total, the Air Corps helped fight fires in over eight counties, including Co Antrim – an area it wouldn’t usually be called to. In total, it dropped nearly one million litres of water on the blazes.

For many years, the Bray Head sign had been covered by gorse. Now that it has been discovered, there is the potential for the Office of Public Works to take over the sign and restore it to its original state. Signs in some parts of the country, such as this one on Kilronan on the Aran Islands, have been restored by locals:

unnamed (9) Source: Air Corps

A map of the neutrality markings around Ireland can be found here.

The signs are just another example of Ireland’s hidden history which has been uncovered thanks to the summer weather. For example, two new potential henges were found in Newgrange, while a possible barrow cemetery and ancient settlement were found in the Boyne Valley.

Who knows what else will be unveiled before the summer is over?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
46,782  30
2
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
43,821  59
3
This is the crack team that will be protecting the Pope during his Irish visit
27,056  90
Fora
1
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
731  0
2
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
584  0
3
This low-key Dublin fintech startup has sealed €15 million in investment
250  0
The42
1
LIVE: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
63,946  23
2
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
54,447  137
3
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
27,495  37
DailyEdge
1
9 weird former celeb couples that should have given it another shot
6,940  3
2
Here's a look at what all of the Love Island finalists have been up to ahead of the reunion
6,172  0
3
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
5,120  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
DUBLIN
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldnât walk away either'
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldn’t walk away either'
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie