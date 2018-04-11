  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Worker receives bonus which was revoked after she drove through a car park barrier to collect children

The woman received an eight-month written warning as a result of her actions.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 6:06 PM
20 minutes ago 3,211 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3952496
File photo
Image: Atstock Productions via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Atstock Productions via Shutterstock

A WOMAN HAS won the right to receive her annual bonus payment after the respondent of the store she worked in revoked it as a result of a written warning following an incident in which she drove around the car park barrier before it lifted as she was late to collect her children.

The woman, a store assistant at a health and beauty retail store, took her case to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) after her written warning expired in October 2017.

The WRC adjudicated that a “verbal warning would have been a more appropriate sanction” and that the woman’s eligibility for her annual bonus should be unaffected by the first written warning which has now expired.

Evidence

The complainant’s case says that at around 2.20pm on 11 January 2017, she arrived at the car park beside her workplace, discovered that she had mislaid her parking ticket and became stressed because she had to collect her three children, aged two, six and 12 from school.

She said that she explained her issue to the car park attendant and offered to pay €6, the discounted daily rate required to get the car out. The car park staff member refused to accept the money until she provided her car registration number.

The woman told the staff member that she was late to collect her children, did not know her registration number and that she would provide it to him the following day.

When this offer was refused, the woman told the attendant that she had to leave and that she was concerned about the safety of her children.

While at the barrier, the woman received a call from her son asking her where she was. She said that she became stressed and fearful for her children, drove the car around the barrier and left the car park.

The attendant sent a letter of complaint about the woman’s actions to the respondent of the store on the same day. They submitted CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

The respondent claimed that the woman used “foul language” during the incident.

Written warning

The complainant was summoned to an investigation meeting on 20 January 2017. Here, the respondent said she did not dispute that she had used inappropriate language during the incident.

The matter was advanced to a disciplinary hearing which took place on 1 February 2017 and was conducted by the store respondent of one of the other branches.

It was at this meeting that she was issued a first written warning to remain on her file for eight months. The eight months have now elapsed. She was also advised that she would lose a bonus payment of €850 due to her having received a written warning.

Disputes

The woman claims that the sanction was unfair because the incident occurred outside her workplace and her working hours.

She also claims that the respondent failed to provide her with the policy on wearing uniforms at social events.

She noted that the warning was for eight months, yet the bonus runs over 12 months.

The respondent said that the payment of a bonus was conditional on a performance appraisal which took place in August for the year dating between 31 August 2016 and 31 August 2017.

“Irrespective of the first written warning, the complainant didn’t meet the performance standard necessary to earn the bonus. An employee can appeal the outcome of an appraisal,” the respondent said.

Verdict

In her findings, WRC adjudication officer Maire Mulcahy noted that this was a once off incident of unacceptable behaviour which did not reflect well on the complainant.

Mulcahy acknowledged that the woman was under self-induced pressure to collect her children.

She said that the respondent’s disciplinary procedure allows for two steps before the provision of a written warning. Step one is a verbal caution or letter or concern. Step two is a verbal warning of six months’ duration.

“The respondent’s decision to issue a first written warning automatically results in the loss of a bonus of approximately €850 for an entire year. The respondent advised that the complainant did not meet the performance standard required to merit a bonus of the 2017 year aside from the incident on 11 January 2017,” Mulcahy said.

She has determined that a verbal warning would have been a more appropriate sanction.

Mulcahy determined:

I recommend that her eligibility for the bonus should be unaffected by the first written warning which has now expired.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
65,536  234
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
61,506  58
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
43,833  0
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
293  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
158  0
3
A dip in the State's tourism marketing has forced private firms to pick up the slack
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
45,731  69
2
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
35,082  95
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
22,093  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
8,153  0
2
Dear Fifi: I'm gay, I slept with a close (straight) friend and now she's blanking me - what do I do?
6,687  0
3
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
6,096  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
GARDAí
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
We'll need a big increase in Garda numbers at the border after Brexit, senior gardaí say
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
RUSSIA
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Ex-Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal released from the hospital after nerve agent attack
Trump slams 'horrible' alleged chemical attack in Syria, vows to respond 'forcefully'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie