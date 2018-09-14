This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded €21,000

The woman had also threatened to call the gardaí on the customer, who had no receipt for their purchase.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 14 Sep 2018, 6:01 AM
48 minutes ago 3,413 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4233488

shutterstock_789068488 Source: Shutterstock

A SHOP ASSISTANT, who refused to engage with a customer returning some Christmas lights and who threatened to call the gardaí, has been awarded €20,000 at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) after losing her job.

The woman in question had been working for the retail store in question for nearly three years at the time of the incident in November 2017.

The customer who walked into the shop on that date had no receipt or proof of purchase for the Christmas lights which they claimed were faulty. When it was explained to the customer that such proof was a shop requirement, the customer allegedly subjected the woman to a stream of abuse.

In the wake of the confrontation, the customer complained to the shop, which initiated an investigation, the result of which saw the woman lose her job.

She claimed that the shop’s disciplinary process was manifestly unfair, in that she wasn’t made aware that dismissal was an option beforehand. She claimed that her dismissal was “completely disproportionate and unreasonable”.

The shop meanwhile said that it is “dependant on good customer relationships”.

It said that the woman’s behaviour had been totally inappropriate, and that calling a colleague over to act as a witness was an “error of judgement”. It contended that the woman’s suggestion that she would “have to call the guards” was an example of poor customer relations.

It said that throughout the disciplinary process, which it maintained was “comprehensive and completely professional”, it informed the woman that her actions constituted gross misconduct, but that nevertheless she showed no “remorse or contrition”, and remained “unapologetic and defensive”.

Lack of remorse

It further added that the woman’s lack of remorse had made it fearful that there might be a repeat of the incident in question.

The woman’s dismissal was formalised on 21 December 2017. She appealed the decision, but unsuccessfully.

In considering the ruling, WRC adjudication officer Michael McEntee said he could not understand how a confrontation over Christmas lights, albeit one that became heated, could “fit this classification” of gross misconduct.

“Dismissal from employment is a very major, the ultimate, sanction. It was not clear to me why a lesser section could not have been utilised,” he said.

Overall in this case it appeared that there were a number of procedural flaws and issues of natural justice in the investigative and disciplinary hearings. 

He said that, while the woman appeared to have “been brusque and somewhat dismissive” of the investigation into the incident, and that her lack of contrition were “ultimate factors in her dismissal”, those reasons should not have been issues under natural justice.

Accordingly, he said that he believed an unfair dismissal had taken place.

He said that reinstatement would not be appropriate given the relationship between the parties had irretrievably broken down, and that redress of €20,800, or one year’s salary, would be the appropriate action.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?
    74,326  270
    2
    		Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    64,767  145
    3
    		Warning for 'potentially very disturbed weather' as Hurricane Helene crosses Atlantic
    54,620  38
    Fora
    1
    		Irish Life is worried Amazon's huge data centre in Tallaght could affect its future housing projects
    742  0
    2
    		Ryanair cabin crew are going ahead with 'the biggest strike in the company's history'
    356  0
    3
    		Controversial plans for over 500 homes in Dublin's St Anne's Park have been rejected
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		'I thought football was going to be there forever…then I found out I was pregnant'
    29,496  1
    2
    		'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    23,272  15
    3
    		15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations
    22,893  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Monogamy, Mary from Manchester and multiple partners: RTÉ viewers were as baffled as Vogue Williams last night
    12,219  1
    2
    		Which RTÉ Personality Should You Marry?
    7,493  2
    3
    		Jameela Jamil's body-shamer is the physical embodiment of a fear many recognise
    6,619  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded â¬21,000
    Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded €21,000
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    HOUSING
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie