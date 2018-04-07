  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All young drivers 'should have tracking devices installed to reduce car insurance costs'

Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy said young people are choosing to pay higher premiums rather than have the devices installed in their cars.

By Christina Finn Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 8:00 AM
22 minutes ago 980 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3937909
Image: Shutterstock/tommaso79
Image: Shutterstock/tommaso79

ALL YOUNG DRIVERS should have speedometer tracking devices fitted to their cars in order to reduce the cost of their car insurance, according to one junior minister.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Michael D’Arcy said insurance companies offer young drivers the option to have such telematic devices installed in their vehicles in order to avail of cheaper motor insurance.

The machines track the speed of the car and reward drivers which stick to the speed limit with lower car insurance rates.

However, D’Arcy said young people are choosing to pay the higher premiums rather than have the devices installed in their cars.

Tracking devices 

“There is an opportunity for young drivers to use a telematics device which can record the movement of their vehicles. To my disappointment a huge number of young drivers prefer to pay the extra amount rather than be on the system where their every movement is recorded in an appropriate way.

“I believe that in the future all young drivers should use these devices so we can ensure they start with good driving practices rather than bad ones,” he said.

In January, the Data Protection Commissioner warned insurance companies they could face an audit for offering discounts to young drivers who install special tracking devices in their cars to monitor their driving behaviour.

The commissioner said the devices collect a lot of information about the driver such as their location, and her office will ensure insurance companies are not breaking the law in how they use and store the information.

Fianna Fáil’s Bobby Alyward said that he had not heard from any of his constituents that their premiums were going down, giving one example of a young driver.

“A young fellow who did the theory test, passed it, had 12 driving lessons and passed his second driving test after failing the first. When he looked for insurance quotations they were for thousands of euro. The insurance actually cost more than a car. When his father and mother tried to put him on their insurance as a named driver they were quoted €2,000 and €3,000.

“I even tried to put him on my insurance for my commercial farming vehicle at home with my insurance company. It quoted €900 for eight months. That is extravagant. No young person will ever get on the insurance ladder unless we do something, and this is the place to do something to try to reduce the cost of insurance,” he said.

Not being taken up by young drivers

“The cost of insurance will be halved for a young driver if he or she uses this device. However, very few people are taking it up,” said the minister.

Concerns have also been raised about excessive loading of insurance costs on those in retirement.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he has received representations to that effect that some policyholders, both younger or older drivers, are continuing to experience an increase in their insurance premiums in spite of the fact that prices are generally in decline.

He said Minister D’Arcy has written to Insurance Ireland in relation to the matter, but no formal response has been received to date.

However, Donohoe said during discussions between department officials and Insurance Ireland, they indicated that they had not discerned a particular trend from the enquiries received through its helpline.

Insurance Ireland also pointed out that in making their individual decisions on whether to offer cover and what terms to apply, insurers will, aside from the driver’s age, use a combination of other rating factors. These include the age and type of the vehicle, the relevant claims record and driving experience, the number of drivers, and how the car is used, he said.

The minister said Insurance Ireland also advised that insurers do not all use the same combination of rating factors, and as a result prices and availability of cover varies across the market.

Cost of car insurance report 

D’Arcy, who is tasked with implementing the government’s working group report on the cost of motor insurance, said to date, a considerable amount of work has been undertaken to address the issue of the cost of motor insurance.

He outlined that a number of the report’s recommendations had been delivered or were being progressed.

“It should be noted that the average cost of motor insurance has been consistently falling since the middle of 2016. The ongoing implementation of the motor report recommendations is contributing to this trend. The most recent CSO data show that the reduction is 18.1% since July 2016,” he added.

Three recommendations yet to be implemented relate to legislation, while another outstanding action is contingent on the establishment of the new office of the legal costs adjudicators, which currently is expected to occur by July 2018.

The minister said another two actions yet to be rolled out relate to the establishment of a fully-functioning integrated insurance fraud database for the industry to detect patterns of fraud.

This requires the approval of both the Minister for Justice and Equality and the Garda Commissioner. D’Arcy said this measure has “potentially far-reaching co-operative mechanisms between Insurance Ireland and An Garda Síochána” and is still under consideration.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
263,568  45
2
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
87,352  99
3
Three weather warnings in place across 10 counties
56,796  22
Fora
1
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
1,407  0
2
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
1,218  0
3
A 536-unit housing plan for the 'green lung' of Dublin's north has the go-ahead
291  0
The42
1
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
25,613  36
2
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,154  15
3
CJ Stander will captain Munster tomorrow in his hometown of George
17,067  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Four charges have been brought against Conor McGregor after last night's outburst... It's The Dredge
18,765  0
2
Anne Hathaway pre-empitvely shut down body-shamers about her weight gain
12,230  0
3
Daniel Day-Lewis was spotted using a flip phone on the subway and people on Twitter are way too excited about it
11,988  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
A tapas bar says turning this church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie