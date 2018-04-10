  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
YouTube's most viewed video Despacito disappears in apparent hack

A number of other artists have also been affected by the hack.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 4,746 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949962
File photo
Image: pixinoo via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: pixinoo via Shutterstock

YOUTUBE’S MUSIC VIDEO for the chart-topping song Despacito, which has accumulated over five billion views, has been deleted in an apparent hack.

According to the BBC, more than a dozen other artists, including Selena Gomez, Drake, Taylor Swift and Shakira have been affected. The original videos had been posted on YouTube by video hosting service Vevo.

The Despacito video has been removed from YouTube. When users click the link for the video they are directed to an error screen on the video-sharing website.

The hackers, who are calling themselves Kuroi’sh and Prosox, had written “Free Palestine” underneath the hacked videos, the BBC is reporting.

1212 A screenshot of the Despacito video on YouTube currently Source: Screengrab via YouTube

One year ago this week, the music video for Despacito became the most watched video on YouTube ever.

With regards to the other hacked videos, it appears they are no longer available to search on Vevo’s YouTube account.

Cyber-security expert Professor Alan Woodward, from Surrey University, told the BBC that it was unlikely that the hacker was able to gain access easily.

“To upload and alter video content with code you should require an authorisation token,” Woodward said.

“So, either this hacker has found a way around that need for authorisation, or they are being economical with the facts, or they obtained the permissions in some other way.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted YouTube and Vevo for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

