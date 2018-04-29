  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin

We spoke to its director David Freyne, and star Sam Keeley.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 10:30 AM
31 minutes ago 1,242 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3980584
Source: IFC Films/YouTube

IN DAVID FREYNE’S debut feature film The Cured, we get to see modern-day Dublin – but not as we know it.

It’s a Dublin that’s trying to recover from a period when a disease called The Maze led to people turning into zombies. And though a cure was found, 25% of the zombies were not able to be cured. To complicate matters even further, those who were cured retain all the memories of what occurred while they were a member of the undead.

The Cured picks up when the titular thousands return home, among them Senan (Sam Keeley), whose brother died in less than savoury circumstances.

If that sounds very dark indeed, it turns out it was inspired by a particularly un-cheery event – Ireland’s recession.

The Kildare-raised director, who is a lifelong zombie film fan, tells TheJournal.ie that the idea for The Cured came to him in 2011. It’s not strange to see a zombie film being used to tackle political topics – George A Romero, responsible for much of the zombie genre’s seminal films, used movies like Dawn of the Dead to explore race, consumerism and changes in US society.

“I love genre films in general. I think when they’re done well they’re a great way of reflecting society, and of reflecting something emotional,” says Freyne.

Writing The Cured was a way for him to “exorcise my own anger and demons as to what was happening around me” during the recession. “It felt like a real parallel for what I was seeing around me, and it was my own form of therapy,” he says of that time.

He also used it to explore his feelings around the different political figures that abound these days. One of the characters in the film is a former zombie called Conor, who’s played by Tom Vaughn Lawlor.

“[He] is essentially a populist politician, he is based on figures that we were seeing rise in Europe at that time who are essentially manipulating people’s fear and anger for their own ends,” says Freyne. “And so that was very, very conscious but we did assume the world would be fixed by the time we made it, and it would be all fine and we’d be back in a boom time.”

Life after Trump

the cured 2 Sam Keeley and Tom Vaughn-Lawlor

Such a character will make people think of the election of Donald Trump and the Brexit referendum too – incidents which were not anticipated by Freyne and team.

“They are a symptom of what was happening then, so in many ways they make sense, as shocking as they were,” he says now. “It’s what’s happens when people let fear and anger rule their politics and rule their lives.”

The day they started rehearsal for The Cured was the day Trump got elected. This was perhaps made even more notable by the fact that LA-based Canadian Ellen Page has one of the lead roles in the film.

“It was such a devastating cloud. Really selfishly it was really good for the performance as she essentially had to play this mother and act like the world was fine while it’s actually crumbling, and that’s kind of what was happening. So yeah, we were all numbed by that,” recalls Freyne.

This is Freyne’s first feature – after years of making shorts, he says the transition was “daunting” – but the film is imbued with a sense of confidence that belies this.

“It’s such a privilege to get to make a film, a feature film, that you kind of have to enjoy it, and just enjoy the process,” says Freyne. “So I went into it with that mindset and attempted to take away a bit of the pressure.”

I had this nightmare of coming away from it going ‘that was horrible’, and I just didn’t want that to happen.

Keeley was brought on board about 18 months before shooting began, just as his own acting career was taking off. The Tullamore-born 27-year-old was initially cautious about the idea of a zombie film, but was won over by Freyne’s script.

Work on the film included trying to decide exactly how the the zombies would be behave. Freyne says they “create our own creature” in The Cured, so he held workshops with the main actors to try and develop the wolflike behaviour and breathing.

“We wanted to make sure that there’s almost a humanity to the creatures, that you don’t necessarily always see in that kind of genre,” says Freyne.

Political echoes

ellen page 1 Ellen Page

A number of American critics have described parts of the film – where Senan, Sam’s character, joins a group of zombie activists – as having parallels with the Troubles.

But Keeley and Freyne say it’s not directly connected to this period of Irish history.

“You can’t be an Irish filmmaker and not get that comparison,” says Freyne. “It wasn’t the most conscious thing, but Conor, Tom’s character, is very loosely based on Northern Irish politicians who would have a past that’s questionable, and you know they essentially legitimise them. I always had an idea that Conor would be Taoiseach and batting away questions about his terrorist past. The Troubles as such wasn’t the most conscious parallel, because it’s a very obvious one with Irish films.”

Keeley spent time researching topics like PTSD during his preparation for the role. “Me and David talked about guys with PTSD very early on, but then like I looked up a lot of stuff myself in terms of trying to apply it to and ground the fantastical elements in things we can apply socially. Guys who have been institutionalised for various cries – murderers, sex offenders, who do get rehabilitated and then released back and then have you know have a very hard time adjusting and coping.”

Getting an established Hollywood actor like Ellen Page for the film was quite a boon for Freyne, particularly as it was his debut feature. And he certainly was persistent when it came to getting her on board.

“I always wanted her for the role, I thought she’d be wonderful, I hadn’t seen her play a mother and I thought she would bring so much depth and humanity to it,” he says. When repeated emails to her agent didn’t work, they decided to move on to find another actor… but not until they’d emailed her manager.

“I sent a very fawning letter to say how much I love her and why she’d be great for the role,” says Freyne. ”We get a phone call out of the blue saying ‘Ellen would like the script and would love to chat’, which I assumed was a prank. It was just perseverance, it was amazing. we were so fortunate to have her.”

There’s so much ups and downs with the filmmaking process, those kind of moments always seemed to happen when you needed them, when you were at a low ebb and suddenly you’d get a call, to have someone of her calibre say she liked your writing, likes your script is a huge boost. And she’s such a sweetheart, she’s such a nice person.

Is Freyne going to do a Romero and stick with zombies for his next work? That would be a no.

“I’ve written a film called Beards which is a comedy set in Kildare,” he says. “For me, it’s not that big a leap – I have a few different stories all in different genres, so I’m excited to test it, test my funny bone.

This was written when I was in a very angry stage in my life, and I can now see the funny side of the shit, so I’m ready to make you laugh.

The Cured is in cinemas now.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who had sex with his manager loses claim over his contract not being renewed
53,973  0
2
It's almost May, but temperatures are set to hit freezing in some places tonight
32,829  34
3
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
27,093  18
Fora
1
A worker 'wracked with guilt' after sex with his manager has lost his unfair dismissal case
831  0
2
This Voxpro exec is bringing the self-driving car industry to Achill Island for 'the craic'
240  0
3
'It's serial objecting to try and do a deal': The truth behind Irish forecourt planning rows
90  0
The42
1
Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon
41,889  134
2
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
33,590  35
3
'I can't wait to pull on the Leinster jersey. It feels good to be a rugby player again'
33,370  4
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian told Ellen that Tristan cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant is 'so f**ked up'
11,249  0
2
12 tweets that prove Aisling Bea is Kildare's best export
10,267  0
3
8 of the best reactions to Kanye's new song which people are certain is a piss-take
8,410  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
DUBLIN
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
CANCER
'I'm sorry recent events caused distress' - Clinical Director of Cervical Check steps down
'I'm sorry recent events caused distress' - Clinical Director of Cervical Check steps down
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
POLL
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country
Poll: When was the last time you used Aertel?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie