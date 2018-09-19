Dublin Zoo closed and people urged not to walk in Phoenix Park

File image of orangutans on the high wire at Dublin Zoo.

File image of orangutans on the high wire at Dublin Zoo.

WALKERS AND CYCLISTS are being urged not to enter the Phoenix Park in Dublin due to high winds.

“We advise walkers and cyclists not to enter the, as gusts are strong and loose debris is being scattered which may be dangerous,” the OPW, which manages the park, said on Twitter.

All roads in the park are closed with the exception of the main route, Chesterfield Avenue.

The Acres Road is open for hospital access only. Cabra Gate, Ashtown Gate and the Knockmaroon Gate are also closed.

In terms of traffic, the OPW says only vehicles with essential business should enter the Phoenix Park.

Storm Ali Update: 12.30pm - 19 Sept 18 - We advise Walkers and Cyclists not to enter the Phoenix Park, as gusts are strong and loose debris is being scattered which may be dangerous. For full updates please see https://t.co/n1XxgA5cpJ pic.twitter.com/nWuxZ5DZKT — Phoenix Park (@phoenixparkopw) September 19, 2018 Source: Phoenix Park /Twitter

Dublin Zoo, which is located in the park, has also been closed for the day.

“Dublin Zoo has made the decision to close today due to high winds and fallen trees in the Zoo. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Please refer to social media channels for further updates,” a statement on Twitter said.

Storm Ali - Update - 13.00

Tours at Trim Castle, Hill of Tara and Newgrange & Knowth have been suspended for the remainder of today (Weds 19th September 2018). We hope to be back in operation tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g70dFq32UL — OfficeofPublicWorks (@opwireland) September 19, 2018 Source: OfficeofPublicWorks /Twitter

In Dublin city centre, Stephen’s Green and the Iveagh Gardens are also closed. Elsewhere around the country sites like Skellig Michael in Kerry and Newgrange have been closed for the day.

A full list of closed sites can be found on the OPW website.

The orange alert warning for Storm Ali has now ended but a status yellow alert remains in place for the country until this evening.