Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
25 of the most breathtaking, striking images of 2017

It’s been a year of tragedies and celebrations – here’s 2017 retold in a series of striking images.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 8:15 AM
8 hours ago 27,320 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3757536

IT’S BEEN QUITE a year of news.

The realities of Brexit came to the fore, the wrath of Storm Ophelia prompted an unprecedented State reaction, a number of terror attacks around the world shocked us, and the bravery of those in the most difficult of circumstances gave us all hope.

Here’s a recap of the ups and downs of 2017, told in a series of some of the most striking images from the year.

Presentation of An Bonn Jadotville Medals 55 years after the Siege of Jadotville, Thomas Cunningham is presented with An Bonn Jadotville at a ceremony in Athlone this December. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival - Grand National Day - Aintree Jockey Donagh Meyler takes a fall during the Randox Health Grand National on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse (April). Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

United States: The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville Far-right protesters march through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia on 11 August. Source: PA Images

untitled-5522 Luke Donnelly surfs off the Dublin coastline, hours before Storm Ophelia hits. Source: Gerry Andrews

Migrants In Serbia A refugee takes an outdoor shower in -20 degrees in Serbia, where there are very poor conditions for migrants. Source: Danilo Balducci via PA Images

Las Vegas Shooting A view of the main stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a performance by 'Big & Rich' - just a few hours before the deadly Las Vegas shooting in October. Source: James Atoa via PA Images

Review of the Year 2017 The coffin of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness is carried into the Bogside, March 2017. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

QATAR-DOHA-NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION-MILITARY PARADE A military parade is held to mark the National Day in Doha, capital of Qatar, 18 December. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Poison Glen medium res The Sacred Heart Catholic church in Dunlewey, Co Donegal stands brave against the snow-frosted backdrop of the Poisoned Glen. Source: Purple Peak Adventures

Manchester Arena incident Crowds look at the floral tributes after a minute's silence in St Ann's Square, Manchester, to remember the victims of the terror attack in May this year. Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

8312 Protests_90523810 ROSA activists dressed as handmaids pass by anti-abortion protesters outside Leinster House in September. Source: Leah Farrell

Barcelona Terror Attack Memorials People gather around a makeshift memorial on top of the Joan Maro mosaic in Las Ramblas, where 13 people were killed and 80 wounded in a terror attack in August. Source: Matthias Oesterle via PA Images

Morgan Tracey A special moment between Galway manager Micheál Donoghue and his father Miko as he shows him the Liam McCarthy after Galway's victory in September. Source: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Britain London Fire Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling the massive Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June. Source: Matt Dunham via PA Images

1/5/2011. Mayo Fires Coilte firefighters look on as a helicopter water bombs a gorse fire outside Pontoon in Co Mayo. Source: Eamonn Farrell

ROHINGYA REFUGEE CRISIS BANGLADESH Rohingya refugee Dillnewaz, aged 4, in her shack at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh (December). Source: AAP/PA Images

Republic of Ireland v Denmark - 2018 FIFA World Cup - Qualifying Play-off - Second Leg - Aviva Stadium A young fan, dejected, after ireland loses the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) celebration in Mexico City, Mexico A Mexican girl, wearing a colorful feather headgear inspired by Aztecs, takes part in the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. Source: DPA/PA Images

garden party President Michael D Higgins with his dog Bród listen to piper Cormac Keegan at Aras an Uachtaráin. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Winter weather Jan 13th 2017 Waves crash into the sea wall at Seaham Harbour as Scotland and the North of England were covered in a blanket of snow in January this year. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Palace of Westminster incident Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood helps emergency services attend to a police officer who was stabbed outside the Palace of Westminster (March). Source: PA Archive/PA Images

INDONESIA-NORTH SUMATERA-MOUNT SINABUNG-ERUPTION Mount Sinabung spews ashes seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on 17 October. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

2017 Christmas Package Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Conor McGregor during their fight in Las Vegas, August. Source: PA Wire

UPI 20171001 New Orleans Saints players kneel down before the national anthem in the NFL International Series match against the Miami Dolphins. October. Source: UPI/PA Images

War poet violins The three violins, made in commemoration of three English war poets who met at the golf club in 1917, were played together for the first time in October. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

