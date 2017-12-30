25 of the most breathtaking, striking images of 2017

IT’S BEEN QUITE a year of news.

The realities of Brexit came to the fore, the wrath of Storm Ophelia prompted an unprecedented State reaction, a number of terror attacks around the world shocked us, and the bravery of those in the most difficult of circumstances gave us all hope.

Here’s a recap of the ups and downs of 2017, told in a series of some of the most striking images from the year.

55 years after the Siege of Jadotville, Thomas Cunningham is presented with An Bonn Jadotville at a ceremony in Athlone this December. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Jockey Donagh Meyler takes a fall during the Randox Health Grand National on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse (April). Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Far-right protesters march through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia on 11 August. Source: PA Images

Luke Donnelly surfs off the Dublin coastline, hours before Storm Ophelia hits. Source: Gerry Andrews

A refugee takes an outdoor shower in -20 degrees in Serbia, where there are very poor conditions for migrants. Source: Danilo Balducci via PA Images

A view of the main stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a performance by 'Big & Rich' - just a few hours before the deadly Las Vegas shooting in October. Source: James Atoa via PA Images

The coffin of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness is carried into the Bogside, March 2017. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A military parade is held to mark the National Day in Doha, capital of Qatar, 18 December. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The Sacred Heart Catholic church in Dunlewey, Co Donegal stands brave against the snow-frosted backdrop of the Poisoned Glen. Source: Purple Peak Adventures

Crowds look at the floral tributes after a minute's silence in St Ann's Square, Manchester, to remember the victims of the terror attack in May this year. Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

ROSA activists dressed as handmaids pass by anti-abortion protesters outside Leinster House in September. Source: Leah Farrell

People gather around a makeshift memorial on top of the Joan Maro mosaic in Las Ramblas, where 13 people were killed and 80 wounded in a terror attack in August. Source: Matthias Oesterle via PA Images

A special moment between Galway manager Micheál Donoghue and his father Miko as he shows him the Liam McCarthy after Galway's victory in September. Source: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling the massive Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June. Source: Matt Dunham via PA Images

Coilte firefighters look on as a helicopter water bombs a gorse fire outside Pontoon in Co Mayo. Source: Eamonn Farrell

Rohingya refugee Dillnewaz, aged 4, in her shack at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh (December). Source: AAP/PA Images

A young fan, dejected, after ireland loses the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

A Mexican girl, wearing a colorful feather headgear inspired by Aztecs, takes part in the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. Source: DPA/PA Images

President Michael D Higgins with his dog Bród listen to piper Cormac Keegan at Aras an Uachtaráin. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Waves crash into the sea wall at Seaham Harbour as Scotland and the North of England were covered in a blanket of snow in January this year. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood helps emergency services attend to a police officer who was stabbed outside the Palace of Westminster (March). Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Mount Sinabung spews ashes seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on 17 October. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Conor McGregor during their fight in Las Vegas, August. Source: PA Wire

New Orleans Saints players kneel down before the national anthem in the NFL International Series match against the Miami Dolphins. October. Source: UPI/PA Images

The three violins, made in commemoration of three English war poets who met at the golf club in 1917, were played together for the first time in October. Source: PA Wire/PA Images