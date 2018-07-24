This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
50 people found dead as wildfires sweep through Greece

Authorities said that 26 bodies were discovered at a seaside resort this morning.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 7:14 AM
1 hour ago 39,494 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4144157

Greece Forest Fire Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

THE DEATH TOLL from a series of fires sweeping Greece climbed to 50 with a Red Cross official reporting the discovery of 26 more bodies at a seaside resort.

Greek authorities rushed to evacuate residents and tourists stranded on beaches in coastal areas early today.

The majority of the casualties were found in their homes or cars in the seaside resort of Mati, 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of the capital, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said.

Eleven people were seriously injured, he added.

GREECE-KINETA-WILDFIRE Damaged beach facilities at Kineta near Athens, Greece. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Port authorities later told AFP they had found four bodies in the sea, including a woman and a child who had apparently tried to escape the flames.

By dawn, the fires were still burning around the capital, while others broke out elsewhere during the night.

Authorities were trying to evacuate inhabitants, Tzanakopoulos said, while searches for further victims continued.

“Fifteen fires had started simultaneously on three different fronts in Athens”, he said, prompting Greece to request drones from the United States, “to observe and detect any suspicious activity”.

Forest Fire in Greece Source: Eurokinissi

Nine coastal patrol boats, two military vessels and “dozens of private boats” assisted by army helicopters were mobilised to help those stuck in the harbour in Rafina, one of the worst affected areas close to Mati.

Evacuees were transferred to hotels and military camps, while worried relatives flocked to the area.

Police in the town said they found two Danish tourists out of a group of 10 in a boat at sea off the town and were trying to locate the others.

Greece Forest Fire Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

Civil protection chief Yannis Kapakis said he had told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who cut short a visit to Bosnia to return home, that winds up to 100 kilometres an hour were creating “an extreme situation”.

Forecasters said conditions would remain challenging today, although showers and falling temperatures were expected in Athens.

GREECE-KINETA-WILDFIRE A man tries to put out flames at Kineta near Athens, Greece. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

In the north, more than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters were mobilised to tackle the “extremely difficult” situation, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said.

The Greek government invoked European Union civil protection agreements to seek help from EU peers, with the country tinder box dry and at risk of more fires. Wildfires have caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations.

Video footage showed inhabitants fleeing the fires by car, with several buildings and homes damaged, as the region of Attica – which includes Athens – declared a state of emergency.

“If I hadn’t left, I’d have been burned,” a 67-year-old resident who gave her name as Maria told AFP.

GREECE-KINETA-WILDFIRE Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Near the town of Marathon, several residents fled to safety along the beach, while some 600 children were evacuated from holiday camps in the area.

Tsipras said “all emergency forces have been mobilised” to battle fires along at least three fronts.

Emergency services were banking on a drop in the wind but the forecast for the region – which has experienced temperatures topping 40 Celsius.

Greece Forest Fire Smoke fills the sky as members of the emergency services block a road near Kineta, west of Athens. Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

Smoke from the blazes blotted out the sun over the famed Parthenon temple in Athens, where some ministries closed yesterday afternoon due to the searing heat.

“I am really concerned by the parallel outbreak of these fires,” Tsipras said, with officials raising the possibility they could have been started deliberately by criminals out to ransack abandoned homes.

Fires are a common problem in Greece during the summer and can be major killers.

Fires in 2007 on the southern island of Evia claimed 77 lives.

Greece Forest Fire People stand in the sea near to cars parked on the beach to protect them from the fire in the town of Mati. Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

No rain since May

There has been practically no rain since the beginning of May in the Nordic country, aside from a paltry 13 millimetres in mid-June.

The Forestry Bureau said Monday that the value of the destroyed forests was 900 million kronor (€87 million euros).

Several other northern European countries are also struggling to contain forest fires.

In Finland’s northernmost Lapland province, fires have ravaged woods and grassland close to the border with Russia.

Norway, which this year experienced its hottest May temperatures on record, has also seen several small fires, and one firefighter was killed on 15 July trying to contain a blaze.

Fires have raged for five days in Latvia, destroying more than 800 hectares in the Baltic state’s western regions.

© AFP 2018 

