3-year-old boy seriously injured in suspected acid attack in England

Police are looking to speak with three men in relation to the incident.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 11:22 AM
32 minutes ago 5,786 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4141303
Image: West Mercia Police
Image: West Mercia Police

A THREE-YEAR-OLD BOY has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester, England,Â West Mercia Police have said.

Police have released a photo of three men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident, which occurred at a shop yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2.15pm in Home Bargains on Shrub Hill Retail Park, Tallow Hill, Worcester.

The boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious burns to his arm and face.

Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said: â€œAt this time we are treating this as a deliberate attack on a three-year-old boy.

â€œThe incident will rightly shock the local community and I would like to reassure local people that we are carrying out a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

â€œAt this time, the motive for the attack is unclear. Officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and what the substance involved was.

Suspects Source: West Mercia Police

The three men in the photo may have information vital to our investigation. I am sure someone will recognise them and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 999 quoting incident 442s of 21 July 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

