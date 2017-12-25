Pictures: These hardy souls braved the Forty Foot on a very rainy Christmas in Sandycove today

Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE lined up this Christmas Day, to jump off the famous Forty Foot pier in Sandycove for their Christmas swim.

Such swims happen all over the country with the aim of raising money for charity, and this one near Dun Laoghaire in Dublin is done in aid of the St John of Gods charity.

People have been swimming at the Forty Foot – rain or shine – for 250 years.

Formerly a gentleman-only bathing spot, it is now open to everyone, including those die-hard swimmers who insist on taking their daily dip regardless of the season.

Today was a particularly rainy day in Dublin, but that didn’t deter the crowds that came out.

We hope they got nice and warmed up afterwards.

