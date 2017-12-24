Doing a Christmas Day swim this year? We talked to an Irish international ice swimmer for some advice

IS THE CHRISTMAS swim on your list of festive priorities?

Tens of thousands of people will take part in some sort of dip – for charity or just for fun – in the next few days.

For the uninitiated, we thought we’d ask those who knew best about tips for surviving the Christmas swim relatively intact.

International ice swimmer Conor Turner, from Santry, competes in competitions where the water is below 5 degrees Celsius. He’s currently ranked second in the world in his age group.

Conor spoke to us on a cold winter’s morning at the Forty Foot in Dublin’s Sandycove. We also spoke to locals who brave the waters daily at the popular swimming spot.