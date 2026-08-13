Man (50s) dies after getting into difficulty in River Bandon

A MAN IN his 50s has died after getting into difficulty in a river in Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services responded after receiving reports of a person in the water in the River Bandon at Dunmanway on Wednesday evening.

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The man was taken from the water, and he was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A garda spokesperson said the coroner has been notified.

They also said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified.