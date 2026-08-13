File photo of the River Bandon Alamy
Dunmanway

Man (50s) dies after getting into difficulty in River Bandon

The incident happened on Wednesday evening.
4.08pm, 13 Aug 2026
304

A MAN IN his 50s has died after getting into difficulty in a river in Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services responded after receiving reports of a person in the water in the River Bandon at Dunmanway on Wednesday evening.

The man was taken from the water, and he was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A garda spokesperson said the coroner has been notified.

They also said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified.

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