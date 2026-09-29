File photo of Beaumont Hospital in Dublin Alamy Stock Photo
Belmayne

Woman in her 30s hospitalised after serious assault in Dublin

Gardaí were alerted to the incident beside a residential property just after 3.40pm.
7.44am, 29 Sep 2026
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A WOMAN IN her 30s was seriously injured in an alleged assault in Belmayne, Co Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was near Main Street, Belmayne, Dublin 13 on Monday 28 September between 3pm and 3.45pm to come forward. 

Gardaí were alerted to the incident beside a residential property just after 3.40pm and the woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital. 

A garda spokesperson said a family liaison officer has been appointed and that investigations are ongoing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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