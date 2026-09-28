Lidl to launch its mobile network next week with 'price for life' offering

OVER THE WEEKEND, there were rumblings that Lidl may be preparing to launch its mobile offering.

An image advertising Lidl Connect in Ireland began to circulate on various forms of social media. The image purported a “price for life” of €8.99 a month for unlimited calls, texts and data for the first 100,000 customers.

The Journal asked Lidl if this image was legitimate. Today, the retailer officially announced that it will be launching Lidl Connect. Its limited price for life offer will become available from Monday 5 October.

It’s a similar strategy to that used by Gomo when it first launched in Ireland in 2019. Gomo had given its first 100,000 customers “for life” plans for a monthly cost of €9.99.

Lidl Connect will be available only through its Lidl Plus app.

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Customers can either pick up a physical SIM in any Lidl shop in Ireland for 99c, or select an eSIM and complete registration through the app.

The plan offers a package of unlimited 5G data; unlimited calls and texts to any Irish and UK network; 50GB EU and UK roaming data and 100 international minutes per month to over 38 countries, the retailer said.

Lidl Connect is being delivered with 1GLOBAL, which powers Revolut’s eSIM offerings. The service is supported by the Eir network in Ireland.

Customers moving to Lidl Connect can keep their existing mobile number or choose a brand-new number.

Chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland Robert Ryan said he is “particularly proud” that Ireland is the first market to launch the new Lidl Connect concept.

“It is an exciting new step for Lidl in Ireland,” he said.