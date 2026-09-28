File photo of waves at Rosscarbery Pier in West Cork. Alamy Stock Photo
Met Éireann

Flood warning issued as Status Yellow warnings in place for several counties on Tuesday

The national forecaster has warned that “very strong and gusty” southeasterly winds could cause wave overtopping and flooding on coasts.
11.07am, 28 Sep 2026
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MET ÉIREANN HAS issued Status Yellow weather warnings for several counties on Tuesday.

Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford are all under a yellow wind warning from 1pm to 9pm. 

The national forecaster has warned that “very strong and gusty” southeasterly winds could cause wave overtopping and flooding on coasts due to a combination of Spring tides, surge and very strong onshore winds.

Met Éireann also advised that the weather may cause difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and branches, as well as debris.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rain warning is in place for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 1pm to 9pm.

Spells of heavy rain may cause localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility. 

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