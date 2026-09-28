LIVE: Garvaghy Road residents to meet NI secretary for talks on Drumcree parade amid standoff

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LAST UPDATE | 6 mins ago
RESIDENTS OF GARVAGHY Road in Portadown are due to hold talks with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State and the PSNI chief constable after a standoff on Sunday saw protesters block the road to stop a contentious Orange Order parade from going ahead.
At the height of the blockade, thousands of people gathered on the road throughout Sunday to prevent the parade from nearby Drumcree Church from passing along the route.
It was organised after Orangemen managed to overturn a long ban on them parading down the predominantly nationalist road.
The blockade continued through the day and late into the night, as Orangemen assembled at Drumcree Church around a mile from the road waited to commence their parade.
Around midnight, Breandán Mac Cionnaith from the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition, told protesters they had secured a “victory”.
He said he would meet Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher this morning for talks on the Drumcree parade after receiving “commitments” that the parade would not be proceeding overnight.
We’ll bring you all the latest developments as they happen.
When it was put to him that the DUP had abided by the Parades Commission’s ruling for the last 28 years, Matt Carthy disputed this, saying that loyalists instigated rioting and “a campaign of intimidation across the six counties” after the 1998 ban.
In fact, it took the murder of three young boys who were in bed in their home, who were burnt to death, to actually result in the protests being called off at that time.
“It is incidents like that, incidents like the murder of Rosemary Nelson, who was the legal representative for the residents. The murder of Robert Hamel, who was kicked to death simply because he was a nationalist who happened to be in Portadown. We have moved so far beyond that, it is unbelievable, and a great credit for everybody.”
Rosemary Nelson was killed by a car bomb near her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh in 1999. A group calling themselves the Loyalist Red Hand Defenders claimed responsibility for the attack
Robert Hamill was beaten to death by a loyalist mob in Portadown, Co Armagh in 1997 after he was attacked while walking home with a group of friends. No one has ever been convicted of his murder.
Carthy said the Northern Ireland Secretary of State must now use his legal authority to intervene “and make it absolutely clear that there will be no return to the days of Orange supremacy”.
He said the Orange Order are permitted to march in areas where there are nationalist majorities and where accommodations have been reached.
“But because of what the people of the Garvaghy Road, in particular, have been through, the logical and right step that has been taken for the past 28 years is that there is no Orange marches along the Garvaghy Road.”
Carthy also defended First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who has come under fire from the DUP for remaining on Garvaghy Road on Sunday with the residents and protesters who blocked the Orange Order march from taking place.
Asked about DUP leader Gavin Robinson’s remarks that the conduct of Sinn Féin’s vice president amounted to wilfully disregarding both the courts and the statutory body responsible for the parades, Carthy said:
“The job at moments of peril and when communities are in severe distress, as the community of Garvaghy Road have been for the past number of days, is to show leadership and to provide leadership.
“That’s what Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin representatives, but not only Sinn Féin representatives, did over the weekend.”
He said representatives from the SDLP, People Before Profit, Aontú and the Social Democrats were also present and “quite rightly stood up for a community’s right given under the Good Friday Agreement to live free from sectarian harassment”.
Asked whether the DUP was right in saying that O’Neill was obstructing a legally sanctioned parade, Carthy agreed that the Parades Commission had made a determination that the parade could take place.
“But I actually agree entirely with the Taoiseach when he said that that decision was incomprehensible and wrong,” he said.
Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has called for the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant to overturn the ruling of the Parades Commission allowing the Orange Order to march down Garvaghy Road.
The Cavan-Monaghan TD said the Commission’s decision as “just illogical”, and said that “any rational person would have known that it would have opened up old wounds within a community”.
Asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme what would happen if Bryant overturns the ruling, he said: “I believe that another application will be submitted to the Parades Commission.
“I believe that in this instance, the Parades Commission will have no option but to issue a ruling that an Orange march cannot go down the Garvaghy, and I think that the police assessment in this regard would be much more forthright and much more reflective of the reality of the ground.”
He added: “The truth of the matter is, if there is a determination that an Orange march is permitted down the Garvaghy Road, the people of that community will protest, and supporters right across nationalist Ireland will stand with them.”
DUP MLA for Upper Bann Jonathan Buckley has said Sinn Féin has “no regard for the rule of law” and placed power-sharing at Stormont in “a very difficult place”.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, he said the events of Sunday have left many people “completely bewildered”.
“The rule of law cannot only apply whenever the judgment goes in your way. Let’s remember that the Parades Commission made a lawful determination, the decision was then scrutinised and upheld in the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland. It must now be implemented,” he said.
“This was always going to be a delicate balancing of rights. It was never about a domination. It was about accommodation.”
Buckley said the Drumcree parade route that goes along the Garvaghy Road is one of the first ever church parade routes in the foundation of the Orange Order and that there is huge symbolic interest in it, and that nobody in the parade wants to see violence.
He said 35 Orangemen walking in silence “is a threat to absolutely nobody”, and described scenes “of complete unlawfulness by democratically elected politicians, namely Sinn Féin MLAs, right up to the First Minister Michelle O’Neill” who took part in “an illegal protest”.
Asked if the DUP was considering withdrawing from Stormont, Buckley said:
We have at the core of our institutions a commitment to uphold the rule of law. Sinn Féin have now broken that pledge. That is of extreme interest.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said that everyone in positions of leadership “need to do everything in our power to get people to take a step back” to allow for dialogue and engagement.
Speaking to RTÉ while on her way into an EU defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels, she said: “What’s very clear is that there’s a huge amount of upset here, and there’s a huge amount of concern and fear within the community, given what we know has happened in the past.”
“I fully understand the concerns of the residents on the Garvahi Road, and I think that’s why everybody needs to take a step back.”
We’re 28 years without a march down this road, and I don’t believe that residents should have something forced on them that they very clearly don’t want.
McEntee said she will continue to engage with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant and others “in trying to bring this forward, and I do hope today we’ll be able to make progress”.
“I do hope that the meetings early this morning… will allow us to take that step back and to try and find a way forward that is acceptable to everybody here.”
As it had since 1998, the Parades Commission again decided this summer that the Orange Order could not return along Garvaghy Road.
But a Portadown Orangeman challenged that decision in the High Court. It was there that the Commission admitted that not all six commissioners had approved the final version of its decision before it was issued.
As a result, the court effectively cancelled the Commission’s original decision because the proper process had not been followed, which left the Orange Order free to submit a new application.
It proposed just 60 people walking along Garvaghy Road in silence and without a band, compared with its usual application involving hundreds of members and two bands.
The Commission sought advice from the PSNI, which said it had no information indicating that this parade would result in disorder or violence.
The Commission said it gave that assessment “significant weight”. It also noted that Drumcree parades have passed without disorder in recent years and that organisers had complied with previous restrictions.
Taking all of that into account, the Commission decided that completely banning the parade from Garvaghy Road would go further than was necessary.
It ruled that a maximum of 35 people could take part, with no bands or accompanying supporters. Only one banner was permitted to be carried while the parade is on Garvaghy Road.
The court said the procession must leave Drumcree Church by 8am and disperse by 9.30am.
This ruling was successfully challenged on Saturday, when a High Court judge in Belfast passed a temporary injunction against the Parades Commission decision allowing the parade to go ahead.
However, the march was finally given the go ahead at a court hearing which concluded at 2.15am on Sunday.
At the hearing, which began at 12.20am, Justice Michael Humphreys acknowledged the “unusual if not unprecedented circumstances as it is now 1.45am, with a parade scheduled to begin in just over six hours’ time”.
He cited case law that as a public body the courts must respect the commission’s judgment and “their decisions will not be lightly interfered with”.
He said: “The picture painted here is of a public body which took evidence from the relevant sources, weighed up the key issues which were in play and arrived at a reasoned decision.
“The jurisdiction to impugn (a) public body’s decision on that basis is necessarily limited to cases where no reasonable decision could arrive at that outcome and in my view, in this case that threshold has not been met.”
He added: “This court cannot substitute its own view or anyone else’s view for that of the commission.”
Northern Ireland’s most senior judge, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan, described the situation as “unprecedented”.
Justices Keegan and Humphreys joined Lady Justice Denise McBride in the Court of Appeal which, in the late hours of Saturday, upheld an appeal by Portadown Orangeman Alan Hynes to allow the march to go ahead.
The march down Garvaghy Road had been banned for 28 years due to widespread sectarian violence in 1998 outside Drumcree church.
The Orange Order traditionally marched from the church along Garvaghy Road, but the route had become predominantly Catholic and nationalist and residents opposed the parade passing through the area.
Attempts to restrict it resulted in serious disorder.
In 1998, the newly established Parades Commission ruled that the Orange Order could not complete the return leg along Garvaghy Road.
The decision was followed by widespread loyalist disorder.
Three young brothers, Richard, Mark and Jason Quinn (aged 11, 10 and nine years old respectively), were killed in a UVF petrol-bomb attack on their home in Ballymoney during the unrest.
The Orange Order has applied to complete the full march for the last 28 years, but was repeatedly denied permission by the Parades Commission of Northern Ireland.
Asked if Stormont would survive amid a war of words between Sinn Féin and the DUP, Hanna said it has to survive.
“If the last 15-20 years of collapse and damage to public service tells us anything, it’s that collapsing it solves nothing.”
She said the current challenging situation was “designed to challenge”.
“Those behind the application of this parade framed it as a part of a culture war. Framed it as a staging post. Made very clear it was an act of domination and provocation.”
She added: “Too often, we have reached for these collapse mechanisms, only to have to come back six months later, and health services, and economic opportunities, and infrastructure have declined.
“So it’s difficult, but creating a vacuum and taking away the place where we have a chance to resolve these issues solves nothing.”
SDLP leader Claire Hanna has said she made it “very clear” to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant in a meeting on Sunday night that “this to be de-escalated”.
“We need a political process in order to get the dispute off the streets, but we also coloured in for him very much the depth of feeling around this,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.
Hanna, who was also on Garvaghy Road for much of the day on Sunday, said that thousands of Orange Order parades take place throughout the North all year, but said “this one should not have been given permission”.
She pointed to the fact that the Parades Commission has refused permission for this parade for years “due to the real the depth of violence and disorder that was associated with it in the 1990s”.
“There were well documented bunglings by the Parades Commission, and then in a decision on Friday afternoon that everybody from the Taoiseach down has described as extraordinary and stunning, permission was granted.
“We spent all day in court on Saturday, and it was clear that the judge cut through a lot of the cynicism about ‘this is just 35 people coming home from church’ and brought in some of the wider societal issues in the early hours of the morning, after many residents had gone to bed thinking that disaster had been averted or that this situation had been resolved, a late night decision gave the parade permission to go through.”
Hanna said the thought that people would wake up and “have that violation coming through their neighbourhood with force” and that others wouldn’t be there to try and advocate and get a different solution “is not credible”.
What have politicians been saying?
First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who stayed on the road with the residents throughout the day, said the Garvaghy Road community had won a “victory”.
“This community do not want this, they do not want this march,” she told reporters before leaving the area shortly after midnight.
“And tonight, I believe, is another victory for this community in standing steadfast for the right to live free from sectarian harassment and intimidation.”
DUP leader Gavin Robinson accused O’Neill of breaking the law and said Sinn Féin leaders needed to face consequences for their actions.
“We can’t have a situation where people who have the privilege of holding high office in Northern Ireland so flagrantly disregard the pledge of office and statutory underpinnings of their office,” he told media in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
Asked whether he was prepared to continue to work with Sinn Féin, he said: “Our party is maintaining the dignity of the Portadown Orangemen as they have shown determination and patience so will we.
“I can look at you all in the eye today and say we are being plunged into difficult territory because of the actions of people who are expected to be lawmakers in our country breaking the law.
“The fundamental principle of upholding the rule of law in this society are sacrosanct and cannot be tarnished.”
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant said “nobody wants to go back 28 years”.
“The whole idea of us coming here is to be able to try and be able to talk, specifically face-to-face, to some of the political leaders and some of the community leaders to see if we can get to a settled position,” he told reporters in Belfast on Sunday.
“The truth is everybody has to double down on compromise – that’s what life’s all about – double down on compromise.”
Taoiseach Micheál Martin called for “calm on all sides” as he expressed concern about the situation.
He described the decision by Northern Ireland’s Parades Commission to allow the Orange Order parade to go down the Garvaghy Road as “incomprehensible and wrong”.
“For 28 years, we didn’t have a parade there and most people anticipated that to remain the same,” he told RTÉ on Sunday.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also appealed for “calm on all sides”, saying there have been “big gains made in Northern Ireland, and we don’t want to see things go backwards”.
He described the standoff as a “challenging situation”, but said “it’s very important that we work to bring calm”.
So what happened on Sunday?
The Orange Order parade was due to march from the Garvaghy Road from Drumcree church at 8am on Sunday morning.
But it did not get underway after residents and other protesters blocked the road. They were joined by Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.
Under parading legislation in the North, protests against parades must be notified and approved by the Parades Commission adjudication body.
The blockade on the Garvaghy Road was an unnotified gathering. O’Neill and other ministers in the Stormont Executive are bound by a pledge of office that contains a commitment to uphold the law.
Police repeatedly notified the protesters through a loudspeaker that they were liable for arrest for blocking the road. No arrests were made and the gathering remained peaceful.
Meanwhile, the Orangemen waited at the church throughout the day.
Around 6pm, several of them emerged from the church hall and walked down the hill where they were met by police. A crowd of supporters subsequently gathered with the Orangemen.
Officers told senior members of the institution that they could not have more than 35 people on the hill – as that was a restriction placed on the parade by the commission.
By 10pm, the numbers on the hill beside the church had dwindled to a small presence.
The Orangement attempted to march again at 4am, but were once again stopped by the police.
A spokesperson for the Orangemen said they would continue to wait in the church hall, adding “we demand the parade goes ahead”.
Speaking just after midnight Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road residents said they’ve stopped the parade that day, and now they want to stop it permanently.— Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) September 28, 2026
He is due to meet with the Secretary of State and Chief Constable tomorrow (Monday) pic.twitter.com/kMLUUQrgKU
Breandán Mac Cionnaith, from the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition, told protesters at around midnight that he would meet Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher this morning for talks on the Drumcree parade.
Mac Cionnaith said he had received “commitments” that the parade would not be proceeding down the Garvaghy Road overnight.
He asked for 20-30 volunteers to remain on the road to ensure those commitments were not broken.
“We’ve stopped them once. The process now is to ensure we stop them permanently,” he said.
On his planned meetings this morning, he added: “That process starts tomorrow when we go in and meet the chief constable and we’ll meet the secretary of state.
“We’re not going in to do deals with them, or to take half measures with them.
We said the other day, and we said yesterday, and the day before – we’re not going back, we’re not turning the clock back. We’re putting the clock forward.
With reporting from Press Association
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