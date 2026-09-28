LIVE: Garvaghy Road residents to meet NI secretary for talks on Drumcree parade amid standoff

As it had since 1998, the Parades Commission again decided this summer that the Orange Order could not return along Garvaghy Road.

But a Portadown Orangeman challenged that decision in the High Court. It was there that the Commission admitted that not all six commissioners had approved the final version of its decision before it was issued.

As a result, the court effectively cancelled the Commission’s original decision because the proper process had not been followed, which left the Orange Order free to submit a new application.

It proposed just 60 people walking along Garvaghy Road in silence and without a band, compared with its usual application involving hundreds of members and two bands.

The Commission sought advice from the PSNI, which said it had no information indicating that this parade would result in disorder or violence.

The Commission said it gave that assessment “significant weight”. It also noted that Drumcree parades have passed without disorder in recent years and that organisers had complied with previous restrictions.

Taking all of that into account, the Commission decided that completely banning the parade from Garvaghy Road would go further than was necessary.

It ruled that a maximum of 35 people could take part, with no bands or accompanying supporters. Only one banner was permitted to be carried while the parade is on Garvaghy Road.

The court said the procession must leave Drumcree Church by 8am and disperse by 9.30am.

This ruling was successfully challenged on Saturday, when a High Court judge in Belfast passed a temporary injunction against the Parades Commission decision allowing the parade to go ahead.

Late night ruling

However, the march was finally given the go ahead at a court hearing which concluded at 2.15am on Sunday.

At the hearing, which began at 12.20am, Justice Michael Humphreys acknowledged the “unusual if not unprecedented circumstances as it is now 1.45am, with a parade scheduled to begin in just over six hours’ time”.

He cited case law that as a public body the courts must respect the commission’s judgment and “their decisions will not be lightly interfered with”.

He said: “The picture painted here is of a public body which took evidence from the relevant sources, weighed up the key issues which were in play and arrived at a reasoned decision.

“The jurisdiction to impugn (a) public body’s decision on that basis is necessarily limited to cases where no reasonable decision could arrive at that outcome and in my view, in this case that threshold has not been met.”

He added: “This court cannot substitute its own view or anyone else’s view for that of the commission.”

Northern Ireland’s most senior judge, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan, described the situation as “unprecedented”.

Justices Keegan and Humphreys joined Lady Justice Denise McBride in the Court of Appeal which, in the late hours of Saturday, upheld an appeal by Portadown Orangeman Alan Hynes to allow the march to go ahead.