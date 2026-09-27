Drumcree Orange Order march delayed as large crowd of protesters gather to stop parade

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
AN ORANGE ORDER march on Garvaghy Road has been delayed after a large crowd of protesters gathered in the area to prevent the parade going ahead.
The march was due to depart Drumcree church at 8am and head from the townland into the town of Portadown, Co Armagh, but it is not clear when it will get underway.
According to the ruling that granted it the right to march, it is to finish no later than 9.30am.
The march was allowed to go ahead after a ruling was upheld in the early hours on Sunday in an “unprecedented” late-night sitting of the High Court in Belfast.
In a hearing concluding at 2.15am, legal teams repeated their arguments over the contentious Drumcree parade in Portadown, Co Armagh, which was a notorious flashpoint of the Troubles in the 90s.
Orange brethren prepare for their parade from Drumcree Church pic.twitter.com/AATS0gm1eI— Belfast News Letter (@News_Letter) September 27, 2026
Several Oireachtas TDs have gone to Garvaghy Road this weekend, including from Sinn Féin and People Before Profit.
Videos posted on social media on Sunday morning show roads blocked off with cars around Garvaghy Road, along with a heavy police presence ahead of the march taking place at 8am.
Thousands of protesters gathering on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown have been notified on a loudspeaker that they are liable for arrest for taking part in an unnoticed parade.
Around 15 minutes before the Orange Order march was due to begin on Sunday morning, the announcement said anyone participating could be prosecuted.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Sky News just after 8am that the UK government’s Secretary of State and PSNI need to intervene and “put a stop to this”.
“This is madness,” McDonald said.
“We have spent all night here, all night talking to people, listening to people, seeking to reassure people that actually this can be resolved, and it must be,” the Dublin Central TD said.
So here is what needs to happen now – the Secretary of State needs to intervene. The chief constable of the PSNI needs to intervene and put a stop to this… This, in fact, is primitive treatment of any community in the year 2026. It is intolerable, and it will not be tolerated.
Earlier, McDonald called it a “disgraceful” decision in a statement, adding that it was going to “force an unwanted” march through the area, blasting it as a disgraceful decision.
“This march is steeped in a history of hate, sectarian violence, and murder, and championed by Unionist leaders,” McDonald said.
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the broadcaster that the whole controversy “calls into question the peace process”, as she said communities cannot be “railroaded”.
In a statement shortly before 9am Sunday, the Irish government said it has been following court proceedings in Belfast overnight.
“The government is monitoring the situation on the ground closely and will remain in contact with key interlocutors, including the Garvaghy Road residents,” the statement read.
“The Government is very concerned about the situation. Our primary concern remains to avoid a return to the divisions of the past, recalling the significant progress made over many years in furthering reconciliation under the Good Friday Agreement.”
Several members of the Dáil have gone to Portadown to support residents.
People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy is among those posting photos from the scene.
He earlier outlined that police were trying to move protesters away from the area before the march got underway.
Justices Keegan and Humphreys joined Lady Justice Denise McBride in the Court of Appeal which, in the late hours of Saturday, upheld an appeal by the Portadown Orangeman Alan Hynes, to allow the march to go ahead.
The stand-off at Drumcree made headlines in the 1990s, with nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road opposed to the parade passing through the area, leading to violent clashes for several summers and political tension necessitating a major security operation.
The Orange Order has unsuccessfully applied for more than a quarter of a century to complete its 1998 walk along its traditional route.
On Friday, the commission reversed its long-running determination, to the welcome of unionist parties and outrage of nationalist and republican parties.
On Saturday afternoon, Justice Patricia Smyth blocked the commission decision, saying the “long-running dispute has the potential to escalate” across Northern Ireland.
Under the legal framework around parades in Northern Ireland, if the court simply passed an injunction against the Parades Commission ruling in relation to Drumcree, it would allow the Portadown District to carry out the parade without the restrictions outlined by the commission, because it was legally notified.
Justice Smyth passed an injunction pausing the effect of the Orange Order’s notification of the parade, which counsel for the Garvaghy residents had described as “novel” and John Larkin KC, representing Portadown Orangeman Alan Hynes, as “rewriting history”.
The Orange Order then lodged an appeal, which was upheld, before the case was remitted to the High Court and heard again before a new judge.
Barrister Denise Kiley KC represented the residents of the largely nationalist Garvaghy Road, outlining their position that much remained unclear about the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)’s threat assessment provided to the Parades Commission.
She said “nowhere” in the PSNI’s contribution to the commission was there “any assessment of future risk” and was “entirely directed to past risk”.
Emma McIlveen, junior counsel for Hynes, argued that the Orange Order “has gone to great lengths to engage on the ground in the community”.
McIlveen also said it is an issue of the protection of minority rights, describing it as a “hecklers’ veto situation” where “those that scream the loudest get what they want”.
Kiley argued the imposition of the injunction “does not mean that this parade cannot proceed, it means it cannot proceed tomorrow”.
“The only way to preserve the position for this applicant and to preserve the supervisory position of this court was to grant interim relief and it was granted as a last resort,” she said.
Tony McGleenan KC, representing the Parades Commission, said the courts’ move to “deem a notified parade unnotified” was “entirely unprincipled”.
“It’s not who threatens the most, it’s that there’s an assumption in favour of legal assembly,” he said.
He added: “We cannot have every Parade Commission determination brought back into this court every week, that’s not how it is supposed to work.”
Justice Keegan earlier said “there is a major problem that the decision in this case was given after 2pm on a Friday afternoon.
“This cannot happen again.”
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