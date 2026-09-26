Judge passes injunction stopping planned Orange Order march down Garvaghy Road

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
A HIGH COURT judge in Belfast has passed a temporary injunction against a Parades Commission decision allowing the Orange Order to march down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Sunday.
Justice Patricia Smyth also passed an injunction suspending the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge’s notification to the Parades Commission.
Delivering the ruling, she said: “The level of mistrust between the residents and the Portadown Orange lodge cannot be overstated.
“Neither side accepts any reassurance provided by the other or that there’s any genuine reason for the stance adopted by the other.”
She added: “It’s also clear to me that this particular long-running dispute has the potential to escalate within Northern Ireland.”
The judge further stated: “Against that background I am thoroughly of the view that the issues of all three parties must be properly ventilated so that whenever an ultimate decision is made by this court the parties know they were heard.”
Residents in Drumcree went to the High Court this morning to fight the decision to allow an Orange Order march through their community
A procedural error by the Parades Commission reopened a dispute that had effectively been settled for almost three decades.
Garvaghy Road residents went to the High Court in Belfast on Saturday to challenge the Parades Commission ruling.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham earlier appealed for leaders to “work calmly” through the weekend after the Orange Order was given permission to walk along the Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in almost 30 years.
Burnham said he understood there would be “concern across Northern Ireland” following the determination on the contentious Drumcree parade.
Ulster Unionist Party leader Jon Burrows called for calm heads and for the rule of law to be respected before the decision.
Speaking at his party conference, Burrows said: “I don’t think the role of politicians is to inflame, is to point score, is to jump on bandwagons – I think the job of politicians at times like this is to encourage calm heads, calm words and respect,” he said.
“The Parades Commission is flawed, it is right that there is accountability, that there was a review. We have said those commissioners should be replaced, the fact they are still in place means every decision they make is very vulnerable to legal challenge.
“But whatever determination they make it should be respected lawfully, peacefully, and if anyone has an issue with it, it should be done through court.
“Northern Ireland has come an awful long way and we need to find ways to find resolutions to problems without reliving the past, and we need to think of the biggest strategic interest, and that is of our entire community and of unionism.
“I hope tomorrow passes peacefully and I hope every political leader echoes my view that tomorrow, no matter what happens should be peaceful, respectful and uphold the rule of law.”
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the earlier decision as “utterly reckless”, while DUP MP Carla Lockhart said nationalist residents on the road have “nothing to fear” from the march on Sunday.
The Commission decision allowed fewer people than the Orange Order requested.
A maximum of 35 people were allowed take part, with no bands or accompanying supporters. Only one banner could be carried while the parade is on Garvaghy Road.
The procession was told they must leave Drumcree Church by 8am and disperse by 9.30am.
The Commission stressed that its decision, now subject to an injunction, related specifically to this application and should not be seen as a victory for one side or a defeat for the other.
Additional reporting by PA
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