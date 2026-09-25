U2 performing at Mount Temple this afternoon. Daragh Brophy/The Journal
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U2 perform 'secret' gig in the schoolyard at Mount Temple to mark 50 years in business

Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry returned to the school where they first formed in 1976.
2.06pm, 25 Sep 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 28 mins ago

U2 PLAYED A ‘secret’ gig this afternoon to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation, playing a hit-laden 30-minute set at their former school. 

The four-piece performed in the yard at Mount Temple, where they first formed in 1976 after 14-year-old Larry Mullen posted his ‘drummer seeks musicians’ message on the school noticeboard.

They played their last gig as Mount Temple students in the same yard at the end of the school year in 1978. 

Introducing the band mid-way through the set this afternoon, Bono introduced Larry Mullen as “the man who pinned the note on the noticeboard” and bassist Adam Clayton as “the streaker of the green corridor”.

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The band played a mix of their earliest songs and biggest hits including I Will Follow, Vertigo, Beautiful Day and Out of Control – a track from their debut EP U2 3 in 1979.

They also gave the first live performance of their new single Silencio.

As the band began their performance of One, Bono introduced a group of young harpists, violin and viola players who had been taught via the Music Generation programme, which U2 co-funds alongside the Irish state. 

After loud cheers and chants of ‘one more tune’, the band returned to the stage after a brief break to play a re-arranged version of With Our Without You.

Around 1,000 students watched the performance, with some waving towards cameras and holding pieces of paper and homemade placards. 

“Thanks for showing up,” Bono told the students. “I suppose you’d nowhere else to go.”

u2 U2 performing at the same spot in 1977. The Journal The Journal

Friends and family of the band were seated in a separate section – including former manager Paul McGuinness, painter and sculptor Guggi, who grew up alongside the group, and broadcaster Dave Fanning, who was among the first to play the band’s music on radio.

Over 100 invited journalists were also present, alongside around 100 members of staff. 

The group announced a new album, Carnaval De Luz, earlier this week. Their first studio album in nine years, it will be released in November. 

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