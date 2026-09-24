Ireland won't walk out of Israeli PM's UN address later today - McEntee

IRISH DELEGATES WILL not join any potential walkouts during the Israeli prime minister’s address at the UN General Assembly later today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said.

Speaking to reporters in New York today, McEntee said it will be a decision for each UN member state to make themselves, but that she does not “foresee” Ireland joining one if it happens during Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech.

“We have had somebody in the seat for every single speech that has taken place since the beginning of this week, and I expect that that will probably continue,” McEntee said.

“I think that that will probably continue towards the end of the week, but again, whether that changes or not, I suppose I don’t foresee that at the minute.”

Asked whether it is appropriate for an Irish delegation to remain in the room for the speech, given the Irish State’s vocal opposition to Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza, the minister said:

“Look, I’m really clear in that we’ve been here for every single speech. There are many things that have been said that we don’t agree with. There are many things that we do not support. The decision was taken that we would have somebody in that seat for every single speech, including the one that you’ve mentioned.

“And I think it’s important that particularly where we disagree vehemently with countries and we very clearly oppose the actions of the Israeli government, that we clearly understand exactly what they’re saying as well. And I think that’s important, too.”

Netanyahu is set to deliver his speech at the 81st annual gathering at the United Nations headquarters in New York at approximately 2 pm US time this afternoon (7 pm Irish time).

Anti-Netanyahu protests are expected outside the UN headquarters later today, ahead of the Israeli prime minister’s arrival.

Advertisement

He is expected to use his speech to lash out at both enemies as well as allies that have crossed him in recent months.

Foremost among Netanyahu’s enemies in New York is the city’s leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani who recently vowed to execute an ICC arrest warrant when the visiting leader arrived in the city for the UN’s signature gathering. He later acknowledged that he did not have the legal authority to do so.

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, but neither Israel nor the United States accepts the court and leaders visiting the United Nations are generally immune from US authorities.

He also accused Mamdani of being a supporter of Hamas this week in a social media video, remarks that were criticised by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who met with Mamdani on Wednesday while in New York.

“Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews,” Netanyahu said, in apparent reference to a series of antisemitic attacks in the US city.

“I’m coming to the UN, I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers and I’m going to tell the truth about you,” he said.

Mamdani has described the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023 as a “horrific war crime” and has condemned violence against Jews in New York. He marked the holiest Jewish day of Yom Kippur on Monday.

Reacting to Netanyahu’s comments on Wednesday, the Taoiseach said he rejected them outright and noted that the prime minister is in the midst of a general election in Israel.

“We need to be careful that we’re not deliberately being sucked into that campaign in a way that might be advantageous to some,” he said.

“I think Mayor Mamdani, first of all, he has been a very effective mayor […] he has won a very significant mandate here, and I think Prime Minister Netanyahu and others should respect his mandate and not endeavour to undermine it or cast doubt on it,” he said.

With reporting from AFP