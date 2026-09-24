Omagh inquiry to seek answers from Ireland to 'outstanding questions' about car used in bombing

A BARRISTER HAS said the Omagh Bombing Inquiry intends to “seek answers from the Republic of Ireland” about “outstanding questions” relating to the theft of the car used in the 1998 atrocity.

The hearing today was played a video statement from a senior garda relating to the theft of a Vauxhall Cavalier in Ireland which was used to transport the bomb to the Co Tyrone town.

But lead counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney KC said the process of evidence being delivered in this way had “limitations” and was not the “fully dynamic process” of questioning witnesses who attend the hearing.

The dissident republican car bombing in Omagh on 15 August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, in the worst single atrocity in the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry, chaired by Alan Turnbull, is holding evidential hearings in Belfast.

The latest phase of hearings, which will last for several weeks, is concentrating on the period before and after the bombing and examining how it was carried out and who was responsible.

The inquiry was set up by the previous British government to examine whether the explosion could have been prevented by UK authorities.

Alan Turnbull is chairing the inquiry. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Today, the hearing was played a “sequence of events” statement from Detective Superintendent Emmet Casserly, attached to the Special Detective Unit of An Garda Síochána with responsibility for dealing with terrorism.

Prior to playing the recording, Greaney said the evidence of Irish state witnesses was delivered according to the terms of “bespoke legislation” passed by the government.

He said the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan had agreed on an “expressly exceptional basis” for the evidence from the statement to be “induced by questioning from the inquiry legal team”.

The statement was recorded earlier this month in Dublin.

The inquiry heard that four and a half hours of evidence were recorded, with just over an hour played today.

In the recording, Casserly confirms that gardaí had identified for the inquiry the entirety of material in its original investigation into the Omagh bombing, which amounted to 107 boxes.

The detective said this involved the presentation of the investigation as conducted at the time rather than a review of it.

Car details passed to NI

In the recording, Greaney asks Casserly: “Do you agree that there is no doubt that the car which contained the Omagh bomb was a Vauxhall Cavalier with the registration mark 91DL 2554?

The detective said: “That’s correct.”

The inquiry heard the car had been stolen from outside a house in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, between 11pm on 12 August and 3.30am on 13 August.

Greaney said: “It’s clear that the vehicle used in the Omagh bombing was stolen from within the Republic of Ireland?”

Casserly said: “That is correct.”

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Paul Greaney KC pictured arriving at the inquiry on 21 September. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The detective explained that after the car was stolen, the owner reported the theft to local gardaí and information was passed on to other stations.

Greaney asked if the immediate garda response was what the detective would have expected.

He said: “Absolutely.”

Casserly said the details about the stolen car were also included in a list sent to the RUC in Northern Ireland on 13 August.

He said this was a “standardised report” of stolen vehicles that was distributed daily.

The detective said in the days following the Omagh bombing, gardaí carried out searches of the scene where the car was stolen, but they did not uncover anything of assistance.

The inquiry also heard there had been three other attempts to steal similar vehicles in Carrickmacross on the same evening.

The detective said subsequent to the bombing, gardaí made a public appeal for information about the stolen car which led to reports of a number of potential sightings.

One of these was from a garda who had reported seeing a maroon Vauxhall Cavalier travelling fast in Main Street in Carrickmacross in the early hours of 13 August.

Casserly said: “The investigation was unable to conclusively state what happened to the vehicle subsequent to its theft.”

He said this was due to a lack of accurate detailed descriptions and CCTV.

Additional questions declined

After the statement was played, Greaney told the inquiry he wanted to “provide some context”.

He said: “The position of the Government of Ireland was that the questioning of Detective Superintendent Casserly should be restricted to matters contained within the sequence of events statement that had been prepared.

“Notwithstanding that position, the inquiry legal team indicated a wish to ask additional questions, and indeed we provided a list of those questions.

“With a small number of exceptions, the Government of Ireland declined to permit that additional questioning to happen.

“It’s important to say, however, that it wasn’t simply a no, because what was indicated was that supplementary questions should be posed through the statutory procedure.”

The barrister said it was clear “that there are other questions that need to be asked and answered” about the theft of the car.

He added: “Overall, we hope that once everyone has seen all four hours and 30 minutes of the evidence of Detective Superintendent Casserly, they will conclude that what we undertook on 1 September was a meaningful exercise.

“Nonetheless, it had the limitations that we have described, and it was not the fully dynamic process of questioning and pressing of witnesses that will happen, we are sure, here.

“But what is important, everyone should know, is that we do fully intend to utilise the statutory procedure to seek answers from the Republic of Ireland to the outstanding questions which undoubtedly do exist. “