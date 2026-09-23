Fianna Fáil calls emergency meeting after Fine Gael announces details of sports grants scheme

FIANNA FÁIL HELD an emergency meeting in Leinster House tonight amid frustration over Fine Gael politicians announcing details of a new sports grants scheme before it had been finalised.

It is understood that junior sports minister Charlie McConalogue told colleagues that the Community Sports Facilities Fund (CSFF) was still being worked on.

However, several Fine Gael politicians have already announced on social media that registration for the scheme will open next Monday.

It is understood there was frustration among Fianna Fáil TDs that their Coalition colleagues had been able to begin publicising the scheme before them.

A spokesperson for Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan told RTÉ that information on the scheme had been shared with Fianna Fáil and Independent members of government earlier this week.

The matter is now expected to be discussed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

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The CSFF is due to replace the long-running Sports Capital Programme.

The new fund provides grants to sports clubs and organisations for developing or upgrading facilities and buying equipment, including projects such as pitches, clubhouses, floodlights and changing rooms.

The CSFF is replacing the long-running Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, which served broadly the same purpose, with the new scheme introducing a revamped application process and funding structure.

The row follows previous tensions between the Coalition parties over the new fund.

Last month, Fine Gael TD Micheál Carrigy criticised McConalogue for holding information meetings on the proposed scheme before its full details had been finalised.

Carrigy said at the time that the meetings had “muddied the waters” and left some sports clubs confused.

Fianna Fáil TDs defended the meetings, saying there had been significant demand from clubs for information on the new scheme.