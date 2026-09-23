Peta tells DUP minister it will help fix Big Fish sculpture in return for pro-vegan plaque

ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUP Peta has offered what it described as a “fin-tastic” deal to the DUP communities minister – but it comes with a vegan “catch”.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the PSNI arrested a 44-year-old man after damage was caused to the “Big Fish” sculpture in Belfast.

The 10-metre long ceramic fish is officially titled the Salmon Of Knowledge and has stood on the banks of the River Lagan in Belfast since 1999.

It was designed by local artist John Kindness to mark the regeneration of the river and return of fish.

File photo of the Big Fish sculpture before it was damaged Alamy Alamy

One of its eyes was smashed in the attack on Sunday, which resulted in it being cordoned off to visitors.

The 44-year-old man arrested in connection with the criminal damage has since been charged and appeared in court in Belfast on Monday.

Peta today sent a letter to DUP MLA and minister of communities Gordon Lyons, offering to help cover the repair costs if he agrees to display a plaque “encouraging everyone to spare a thought for gentle fish killed for their flesh by going vegan”.

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“Salmon are intelligent, sensitive animals who can navigate vast oceans to find their way home,” said Peta’s vice president of vegan projects, Dawn Carr, in her letter.

“But right now, millions are trapped in crowded fish farms, where disease and parasites kill many, while survivors face a violent slaughter,” said Carr.

She added that salmon farms also “damage wild populations when waste and chemicals pollute surrounding waters, and escaped fish compete and interbreed with wild populations”.

Carr said Peta “would be pleased to contribute towards the sculpture’s repair if Belfast City Council agrees to install an educational plaque inviting visitors to consider the lives of real salmon and go vegan”.

The proposed Peta sign reads: “As you admire this salmon, spare a thought for the millions who are confined and killed on fish farms each year.”

Image of the proposed plaque Peta Peta

Carr added that the plaque “could help turn the tide for fish with a message of kindness, a fitting tribute to the sculpture’s creator, John Kindness”.

A spokesperson for Peta meanwhile added: “More fish are killed for food each year than all other animals combined.

“In addition, 38 million tonnes of other aquatic animals – including whales, dolphins, turtles, and sharks – are unintentionally caught or entangled in fishing gear annually as the fishing industry aims to satisfy consumer demand.”

The DUP and Lyons have been asked for comment.