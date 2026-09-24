No Luas services currently running through Dublin city centre after power fault

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THERE ARE CURRENTLY no Luas services running through Dublin city centre after a power fault on the line.
Transport For Ireland (TFI) said services are currently suspended between the St Stephen’s Green and Dominick Street stops.
Luas tickets are being accepted on Dublin Bus.
They are advising passengers to check TFI for updates.
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