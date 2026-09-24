Services are suspended between St Stephen's Green and Dominick. Alamy
TFI

No Luas services currently running through Dublin city centre after power fault

Luas tickets are being accepted on Dublin Bus.
7.23am, 24 Sep 2026
2.5k

THERE ARE CURRENTLY no Luas services running through Dublin city centre after a power fault on the line.

Transport For Ireland (TFI) said services are currently suspended between the St Stephen’s Green and Dominick Street stops. 

Luas tickets are being accepted on Dublin Bus.

They are advising passengers to check TFI for updates.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie