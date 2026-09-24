President tells Trump that Iran will never 'bend at the knee'

IRAN’S PRESIDENT STRUCK a defiant tone at the UN on Wednesday where he spoke for the first time since Washington and Israel launched an all-out war on his country, vowing Tehran would never “bend at the knee.”

Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of “terrorism” for assassinating former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the conflict, insisting Tehran had never started a war.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly that he was weighing whether to “annihilate” Iran but went on to hail renewed talks between Tehran and Washington’s negotiators.

Pezeshkian made no reference to the talks to resolve the stalled war in his steely speech.

“(Trump) must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend at the knee,” he said.

Pezeshkian insisted Tehran would not allow the Strait of Hormuz, which it has choked off since the start of the war causing global energy prices to spike, to be used as leverage against his country.

“We cannot let some have free access and bolster their interests from the waterway, while at the same time using that waterway to impose their aggression upon us,” he said.

Pezeshkian’s attendance at the UN’s signature diplomatic event, in the heart of Manhattan, had been in doubt as it was unclear if the United States would issue a visa.

Ultimately Washington granted the permit, but denied visas to several members of Pezeshkian’s entourage.

Xi Jinping, China's president, from left, Peng Liyuan, China's first lady, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, on Wednesday, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trump was in contact with several other world leaders this week. The US president personally greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping when he arrived in the US Wednesday.

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Jinping urged cooperation with the United States: “Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals,” Xi said in written remarks published by state news agency Xinhua, adding that “the Chinese and US peoples have enjoyed long-standing friendly exchanges, and our interests are deeply intertwined”.

Trump also reached out to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and invited him to attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Miami in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

The move comes as Washington struggles to secure a deal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Trump insisting that he is working with both sides to stop the war.

The Taoiseach and Mamdani took a trip on the subway together.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is also in New York for the General Assembly, has been meeting with New York mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The pair stopped into the New York Irish Center Wednesday afternoon before taking a trip on the subway together.

Mamdani had earlier said Irish people should decide for themselves on a united Ireland, telling reporters self-determination “should be extended to the Irish”.

While in New York, the Taoiseach has also been commenting on domestic issues.

He moved to dampen expectations around this year’s budget, telling reporters in New York the government “can’t do everything for everyone”.

On Tuesday, Martin said the Israel Football Association’s comments about Ireland’s football manager are “unacceptable” and “should be withdrawn”.

His comments came after the official X account of the Israel Football Association launched a scathing attack on Heimir Hallgrímsson after he told reporters: “We’re not playing with genocide; we’re playing against genocide,” in reference to the upcoming Nations League matches with Israel.

The Taoiseach will be delivering his address at the General Assembly late tonight Irish time.

With additional reporting from AFP.