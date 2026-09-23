Radio executive had 'innocent explanation' for €111k cannabis delivery to workplace

A RADIO NETWORK marketing executive had to “put his life on hold” and gave gardaí an “innocent explanation” following a controlled delivery of €111,000 of cannabis to his workplace in Dublin, a court heard.

Seafra O’Donovan (36), a Bauer Media employee, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis in a parcel sent from the United States, and having it for sale or supply on 23 March.

The seizure took place at Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2, the base for Newstalk, Today FM and affiliated radio stations.

O’Donovan faced his latest appearance at Dublin District Court on Wednesday, when the case was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Court Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy informed Judge Patricia Cronin that they were not yet ready.

The sergeant said that he had spoken earlier with the investigating officer, Garda Kevin Hearns, confirming that the case file has been completed. However, the prosecution is currently awaiting a certificate of analysis from the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory.

Asking for a six-week adjournment, the sergeant indicated that Garda Hearns would endeavour to have the directions as quickly as possible.

In response, defence solicitor Conor McGreevy commented that the case would not be dealt with at the District Court level.

Highlighting that his client has strictly complied with all bail conditions and attended every court appearance without issue, McGreevy pressed for the case to be marked peremptory against the State.

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He stated that it would draw a red line and expedite the case.

McGreevy submitted that “It was in everyone’s interest to get it out of this court and sent forward for trial.”

McGreevy said O’Donovan was “very much detrimentally affected in terms of his employment and personal life,” adding that his client “needs it to be tried before a jury.”

He stated that O’Donovan “in effect has had to put his life on hold,” and stressed that an innocent explanation was provided when he was questioned in the garda station.

The sergeant replied he could not consent, explaining that the investigating officer was doing his best to obtain the certificate from the lab.

Judge Cronin agreed to the defence request to mark the matter peremptory against the State but granted gardaí a longer adjournment, to 2 December, for directions from the DPP and the certificate of analysis. She noted the case would then be approaching nine months.

The accused, who did not address the court, was remanded on continuing bail.

Earlier, the court was told it was alleged a customs official intercepted a parcel from the United States, which contained 5.55 kilograms of cannabis herb.

Gardaí from the Dublin South Central Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, carried out a controlled delivery.

During his first court appearance two days after his arrest, it emerged that O’Donovan, of Leeson Park Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, “made no reply” when cautioned.

He must sign on two days a week at his local garda station, notify them of any changes to his address or mobile phone number, and not apply for a replacement passport after surrendering his original one to gardaí.