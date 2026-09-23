You soon won't be able to use a supermarket loyalty card to get discounts on alcohol

THERE WILL NO longer be discounted alcohol available to purchase in shops by using a loyalty card, as the health minister has progressed legislation to sever these deals.

The amended legislation is due to come into effect in 18 months’ time, in March 2028.

For years, many supermarkets in Ireland have offered various alcohol available at a cheaper price if a loyalty card is used. Tesco Clubcard is one popular example whereby consumers can knock a few euros off a bottle of wine at checkout.

This will be no more once the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 (Sale and Supply of Alcohol Products) (Amendment) Regulations 2026 comes into force.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has moved to disallow price reductions or discounts awarded in respect of an alcohol product on the basis of possessing a loyalty card or membership of a loyalty scheme or club.

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Alcohol Action Ireland praised the amendment.

Its chief executive Sheila Gilheany said the amendment is a “welcome boost” for public health.

An existing section of the legislation, Section 23, bans specific types of alcohol promotions including using or earning bonus points when buying alcohol. This was introduced in January 2023.

Gilheany said some supermarkets “got round this” by offering discounts on alcohol through loyalty cards or schemes.

“We appreciate that the Minister of Health has acted to address the issue of supermarket club schemes. This will have some impact but even more could be achieved,” she said.

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