Israel FA accused of trying to 'sportswash' image after attack on Heimir Hallgrímsson

THE ISRAELI FOOTBALL Association has been accused of trying to “sportswash” its image after it launched a scathing attack on Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson on Monday night.

It comes as the Ireland team gears up to play Israel in two controversial Nations League fixtures on 27 September and 4 October.

Both Hallgrímsson and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have defended the decision to go ahead with the matches, despite widespread calls for a boycott owing to Israel committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters last week, Hallgrímsson said: “We’re not playing with genocide; we’re playing against genocide,” in reference to the upcoming matches with Israel.

On Monday, the Israel FA tweeted “We have contributed to the world and humanity in countless fields, earning an impressive number of Nobel Prizes along the way.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy displayed by @IrelandFootball team coach.

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“We’re not playing with ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity; we’re playing against the coach who embodies them.”

When asked about the matter today on the plinth at Leinster House, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said what is happening in Gaza is “absolutely genocide”.

“We can see what the football association in Israel has done in terms of the comments recently,” he said.

“They’re trying to sportswash. They’re trying to use this for political purposes.”

Heimir Hallgrímsson speaking to the media after announcing the Ireland squad for the Nations League. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Doherty said there is still time for the FAI to “do the right thing” and boycott the game, adding that the pressure should never have been put on the players “who are representing their country wearing the green jersey”.

“If any player decides to boycott this, let me be very clear. Just as we have seen with Macklemore, there will be an overwhelming support from the Irish nation right behind them, supporting them all the way,” he said, referring to the controversy surrounding the US rapper’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s US tour.

Ireland’s players have so far remained silent on the matter, significantly reducing their media duties that normally take place on the run-up to an international window, though their manager has said: “No one is comfortable with the fixtures going ahead”.

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Social Democrats senator Patricia Stephenson was also asked about the matter on the plinth today. She told reporters that Israel are “going to say what they’re going to say”, whether it’s about the Irish football team or anyone in Ireland that they reject.

“They reject our statements of genocide is wrong, and genocide shouldn’t be happening, and we shouldn’t be engaging with countries that are carrying out a genocide,” she said.

“You’re always going to hear this kind of stuff from the Israeli state and Israeli institutions. It doesn’t make our desire for a boycott of that game any more or any less pertinent.”

According to reports, the Israel FA are considering filing a complaint to Uefa over Hallgrímsson’s comments.

The FAI has not commented on the matter.